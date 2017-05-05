Scouts to cash in on sale of two SA halls

19 Iona St, Broadview is being sold by Ouwens Casserly Real Estate.

Two scout halls in neighbouring the suburbs of Broadview and Prospect are attracting interest from community groups and buyers with grand vision.

Both properties are being sold by Scouts SA and go to auction this Saturday, May 6.

Scouts SA Property Manager Grant Fergusson says the two sites are “surplus to (the organisation’s requirements now”.

Funds raised from the sales will go back into the Scouts, he says.

The first property to go under the hammer at 10am is 19 Iona St, Broadview, which is being sold through Ouwens Casserly agents Dale Gray and Mahala Constantis. It has a price guide of $495,000.

On a 819sqm block the property has a 15.24m frontage and development potential, Gray says.

In a prime location adjacent Galway Ave.

Gray says the property, which is currently used by a dance school, has plenty of potential and offers an opportunity to retain the building as is, demolish and subdivide, do a conversion, or build a dream home, subject to council consent.

“It’s got a lot of flexibility,” Gray says.

It features a large main hall measuring 9.49m x 12.7m, an elevated stage, two smaller rooms, a kitchen and male and female bathrooms, original timber flooring and two garages.

“We’ve had interest from people with grand designs wanting to turn it into a masterpiece be it a conversion with the existing building or developing the site,” Gray says.

“This one has also had interest from yoga centres and meditation groups.”

Gray is also expecting developers to turn up to the auction.

“Developers don’t always show a lot of interest until the auction,” she says.

“Often developers will just rock up on the day.”

The second scout hall at 68 Labrina Ave, Prospect, goes to auction at 3pm and is being sold through LJ Hooker Walkerville agents Graeme Brown and Lidija Kies. It has a price guide of $490,000.

Set on a 483sqm Torrens titled block with a 12m frontage and rear access via Mona Place.

Brown says the property offers “endless potential”.

Brown says the property is in an “excellent location” just a short walk from cosmopolitan Prospect Rd and only 2km from North Adelaide.

It features a large open area measuring 8.56m x 11.2m with a character fireplace, as well as three offices, a sitting room, functional kitchen, storage room, two bathrooms and a large garage at the rear.

While Brown says interest in the property has mainly been from buyers looking to knock down and rebuild the site creating a dream home, there has also been talk of transforming the existing space internally.

“Someone who will either use it as a studio or multi-recreational space, or someone wanting to keep the shell and renovate and reconfigure it.”