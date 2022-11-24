Owners of Byron Bay crash pads brace for Schoolies onslaught

The rite of passage known as Schoolies sees teens flock to holiday hotspots to celebrate the end of Year 12. Picture: Getty

As final exams come to a close across the country, hordes of school-leavers swap books for bikinis, board shorts and beers, inundating coastal hotspots for a week of celebration.

Byron Bay is one of the go-to destinations for those partaking in the rite of passage known as Schoolies, and operators of motels and hostels are once again bracing for a tidal wave of teenagers.

YHA Byron Bay is one of the most popular hostels in the town centre. The property originally opened as a hostel in the 1990s and YHA took over management in 2005, completing a $7 million renovation in 2017.

Tiago Neto, property manager of YHA Byron Bay & Cape Byron YHA, said that despite the negative associations that come with Schoolies revellers, the hostel is happy to be part of the fun.

“We are proud to be part of the celebration to mark the end of the Year 12 studies and the start of an adult life filled with rich travel adventures,” Mr Neto said.

“It’s a great opportunity for Schoolies kids to socialise and enjoy the last moments of long-lasting friendships and celebrate a massive achievement.”

But preparing for the arrival of Schoolies is no easy feat for the hostel.

Mr Neto explains there’s a lot of staff training involved in the weeks leading up to festivities, including mental health first aid, de-escalation tactics, and policies related to the management of the property.

“We have regular staff briefings, before and during the Schoolies period, to ensure everyone is keeping their finger on the pulse of the property and we have a good relationship with the local emergency services and do not hesitate to call on them if required.

“We expect responsible and considerate behaviour by our guests and if any do not comply with YHA’s code of conduct they will asked to leave.”

While there are strict rules in the hostel, Mr Neto said there is one rite of passage every Schoolies visitor attempts.

“Fortunately, we have a very experienced team who try to control any situation before it gets out of hand, but I would say the skinny dip in our swimming pool seems to be the goal on Schoolies’ to-do list.”

Short-term accommodation a growing alternative

The rise of short-term accommodation providers in the past decade has seen some Schoolies opt for the independence that comes with a standalone house or unit.

However, many are faced with declined bookings as private landlords are often concerned with how their properties will be treated.

A Perfect Stay is a short-term rental website that features a list properties that have been Schoolies approved.

Colin Hussey, the chief executive of the leasing agency, said Schoolies guests largely don’t deserve the bad wrap given to them by the media.

“There are tens of thousands of school leavers in any given year and there may be issues with a fraction of a percentage of these kids somewhere in Australia, but that is all you will see all over the news,” Mr Hussey said.

“We have been accepting Schoolies guests with strict vetting processes, bonds and house rules for almost 20 years and have never had an issue. School leavers that come to Byron tend to be looking for a more chilled out experience and are typically very respectable.”

Mr Hussey explained that part of the vetting process is talking to the school leaver’s parents prior to accepting a booking.

“Most of the kids we accommodate go to the same school and they have booked years in advance to secure their holiday home. They are aware of the house rules and are usually very responsible and appreciative of the opportunity to stay in a beautiful home.”

Schoolies pads an important part of the town

While Covid stopped many school leavers from experiencing Schoolies in Byron for a couple of years, locals say they are back in full force this year.

“Covid has impacted us all, but especially young people who need to get back to socialising, having fun and travelling,” Mr Neto said.

“There is a whole generation of young people who haven’t had the opportunity to make a normal transition from school, through gap years, to first jobs and university because of Covid.

“YHA facilitates the opportunity to have healthy socialising with plenty of events, advice, and affordable pricing and inspiring a new generation of travellers to explore more and discover the world.”

With the rental crisis in Byron worsening, affordable accommodation, including hostels, are an important part of the town’s make-up – not just with Schoolies, but even locals who can’t find a permanent home.

“Now more than ever, I understand the importance of affordable co-living accommodation,” Mr Neto said.

“Byron Bay is fast becoming a very expensive destination, popular with international and domestic travellers alike, and young people can be quickly priced out of the experience.”