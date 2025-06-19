‘Deadset’: Black Stump demise exposed, old signs remain

The remnants of a once-loved restaurant chain that went out of business 20 years ago can still be seen around Sydney … if you know where to look.

If you grew up in Sydney circa 1970 through to the mid 2000s, chances are you remember The Black Stump.

Renowned for its sizzling steaks served on wooden chopping boards, foil-wrapped jacket potatoes and bacon wrapped prawns, the famous restaurant brand was a local institution.

Aussies using the services of Carlingford Square can see the last public remnant of the chain, with a solitary sign remaining fixed in place at the shopping centre two decades after the venue closed.

Old Shops Australia Facebook page posted an image of the sign earlier this year.

Aussies were quick to reminisce about The Black Stump’s heyday.

“Remember it well. I did security patrols at the Carlo Square many years ago. So glad to see it’s still there,” Scott Buttel said.

“Carlingford is a deadset time warp,” Mikhail Ushakoff said.

In 1972, the outback-themed chain offered four locations across NSW, in Liverpool, Killara, Blacktown and Pennant Hills.

Back then a dozen oysters would set you back $1.80, while classic desserts like Danish layer cake, banana fritter and ice cream, or cheesecake, could be purchased for a mere 60 cents.

By 1992, the chain had tripled to at least 15 franchise locations across the state.

However, by the time the new millennium had rolled around, The Black Stump suddenly found itself out of step with the newly sophisticated tastes of modern consumers – particularly given its reputation for discounted shop-a-docket meals.

The company subsequently went into administration in December of 2004.

“Just like clothing, food goes through generational cycles,” said Suzee Brain, Director of Titanium Food.

“And I think from both a design and concept perspective, The Black Stump perhaps suffered from going out of fashion.”

In 2005, Hong Kong entrepreneur Peter Chai purchased the business for $2 million in an attempt to revamp the chain in line with trendy city restaurants. But it was all too late for the struggling brand.

Black Stump collapse starts horror trend

Sadly, for kids of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, The Black Stump collapse sparked a trend that would claim the scalps of other popular chains.

Chili’s failed at the same time as The Black Stump, with poor sales and a wages scandal forcing the American chain to shutter its Aussie sites for good.

Sizzler, another popular venue known as a cheap restaurant alternative, struggled through the turn of the century before eventually collapsing entirely in 2020.

Experts say it simply failed to adapt to a rapidly-changing Australia and Sizzler’s demise started long before Covid hit.

By the early 2010s, Sizzler faced challenges as underperforming stores closed. By 2017, only 17 remained, primarily in Queensland.

The pandemic of 2020 dealt the final blow, with hygiene concerns around buffets leading to closures of the final nine restaurants, leaving 600 employees without work.

Chains continue to struggle today

Other popular chains have managed to remain in operation, albeit with scaled back venues across the country.

Known for its 18-hour slow-cooked prime rib steak, signature curly fries and wacky decor, Hog’s Breath claimed from day one that it would set out to be unlike any other restaurants.

For most parts, this has proven to be true, with the iconic eatery having served up amazing memories, food and hog’spitality for the past 36 years.

But the popular restaurant chain that once had over 80 venues dotted around the country and sponsored countless events and sporting teams, has been facing serious demise since Covid.

In 2019 alone, about a dozen stores were forced to close after their owners declared bankruptcy or lost valuable assets.

By 2021, only 47 locations remained operational with South Australia losing its final venue in late 2023.

Three NSW-based Hog’s Breath franchisees in Tuggerah, Orange, and Coffs Harbour also went into liquidation the same year, while Hog’s Breath Mildura, in north west Victoria, ranks among the latest closures, with the venue going into administration last September, only two years after changing owners.

Today, only 20 venues are remaining – 13 of which are located in Queensland, including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, Caloundra, Morayfield, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Springfield, Surfers Paradise and Cleveland.

Only two venues are operational in New South Wales – Penrith and St Marys, two in Victoria – Mildura and Traralgon, two in Tasmania – Hobart and Launceston and one in Western Australia – Kelmscott.

Additional reporting from Henry Johnstone