Scape calls for return of international students to support accommodation sector

Student accommodation giant Scape has stepped up its commitment to the under-pressure sector and tapped a series of heavyweight global investors as it readies itself for a comeback in the area once students return.

The company shifted a series of development assets backed by Dutch groups APG, BouwInvest and Hong Kong’s ICBCI and firm founders, led by Scape Australia executive chair Craig Carracher, into a new scheme backed by more offshore players.

They will go into a core fund for stabilised assets that is also backed by the National Pension Scheme of Korea. The fund accepted a further $300m in equity to acquire the development assets, inclusive of the retained equity held by initial investors, although ICBCI exited.

Lenders are still backing the area with 16 of the original 17 bank syndicates topping up their commitments to a $360m debt facility, with the consortium led by CBA, Morgan Stanley and UOB with Aareal Bank lifting their exposure to the core fund.

Carracher has led a public campaign to return international students to Australia as they will be a key driver of any recovery in the beaten down university sector, with Scape well positioned to capitalise on their return.

“It is not inconsistent with allowing Australians to return to Australia to open international borders to international students that should quarantine in purpose-built student accommodation,” he added.