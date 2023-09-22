Salamanca chocolate shop site for sale

THERE is just one opportunity to purchase property in Salamanca Pl right now.

And it is home to a thriving, long-running business, the Norman & Dann chocolate shop.

No.6/33 Salamanca Pl, Battery Point is a “blue ribbon trophy asset” says Salamanca Realty leasing and commercial sales agent Alan Clark.

“This is a once in a generation, set and forget investment opportunity,” he said.

“These are highly sought after investments that rarely become available in Salamanca Pl, particularly in this central retail location.

“The Norman & Dann chocolate shop business is not for sale, just the freehold only.

“It would be fair to call the business thriving, and long established. It has been in place for over 22 years.

“In that time, it has had just the current owners and one previous owner.”

Norman & Dann is positioned alongside the bustling Retro Cafe about half way along Salamanca Pl.

This prime location capitalises on events at Princes Wharf No.1 such as trade shows, book fairs, Ginuary, Taste of Summer and Dark Mofo’s Winter Feast.

It is also in the thick of activity every Saturday at Salamanca Market and during the cruise ship season.

Norman & Dann specialise in fine handmade chocolates, gifts and homewares.

Emily Renaud and Josh Elliott took over the chocolate shop earlier this year after seeing it was for sale while on holiday in Hobart from Queensland.

Mr Elliott told the Mercury he was grateful for the welcome reception from customers while establishing their family business.

“Everyone we have encountered has been warm and friendly since we took over,” Mr Elliott said.

“It’s a real adventure as well, I saw (Tasmania) as an opportunity for our son to get more into outdoor stuff, and there’s so much around.”

Mr Clark said Salamanca is always desirable.

He said net sales yields in this tightly held precinct range from 3.8 per cent to about 5 per cent.

“The property will be sold by expressions of interest, and we are looking for “Offers over $1.8m” as a price guide,” he said.

“In its prime position and with a 10 year lease that commenced in August 2021 with CPI annual increases, this is a very attractive asset.”

No.6/33 Salamanca Pl, Battery Point is listed with Salamanca Realty and will be sold by expressions of interest, closing on September 29 at noon.