Saints & Sinners: Churches, gaols and nightclubs for sale 

Saint or sinner? Churches, jails and more for sale. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

What do a pair of angelic churches, some iconic former prisons and two of Queensland’s most popular music venues have in common? They’re all currently listed for sale on realcommercial.com.au.

Here are six unique properties from around the country offering exceptional investment or development potential.

Historic church with repurposing potential – Shepparton, Victoria

This former Uniting Church and additional ‘Sunday School’ building offers an array of exciting commercial possibilities.

Situated in a prime location in the heart of Shepparton’s CBD, it consists of two titles spanning a total landholding of 1,827sqm.

Both of the historically significant buildings were constructed circa 1908.

Rocky Gagliardi of Burgess Rawson said the property’s historical significance – combined with modern upgrades and zoning that allows for a wide range of uses – makes it an exceptional investment with immense potential for repurposing.

The site has been approved for building extensions and use as a ‘Function Centre 9b’ which would include a steakhouse plus a whisky and gin bar.

The property is being offered with vacant possession and the buildings can be purchased individually or in one line.

Expressions of Interest close onWednesday 25 September at 3pm AEST, unless sold prior.

Old Sofala Gaol – Sofala, NSW

Price guide: $1.25 million

Are you a history buff with a penchant for former penitentiaries? Then check out this 1890s gaol and police station turned café/museum.

Located in the former gold mining town and now tourist hotspot of Sofala, the huge property span over 1.5 acres on 7 titles.

It presents an unparalleled opportunity for investment, development and historical preservation.

The building features rustic stone walls, sturdy iron doors and heavy wooden beams that harken back to the property’s criminal past.

The museum is full of macabre gaol paraphernalia that visitors are sure to find fascinating.

There’s even an original four-bedroom cottage on the property that could be transformed into a stunning guesthouse, rental property, or private retreat.

Aqua nightclub – Noosa, Queensland

Price guide: Offers over $700,000

Always dreamed of running your own nightclub?

Make the dream into a reality by securing the lease of this iconic night spot on Noosa’s famed Hastings Street – a buzzing tourist hub in one of Australia’s most desirable coastal destinations.

Currently operating as Aqua Nightclub, the glitzy dance den is lovingly remembered by locals as its former incarnation as The Rolling Rock, which has been operating since 1987, Donna Ingram at Forde Property said.

“Prince Harry famously once partied the night away there,” noted Ms Ingram.

A turnkey operation that is ready-to-go, the club is fully licensed and equipped with multiple bars and dance floors, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and stylish décor throughout.

Ms Ingram said the club enjoys a loyal clientele of locals while also attracting a strong patronage of tourists during the summer months.

Chattanooga Jazz Bar – Fortitude Valley, Queensland

Price guide: $1.7 million

If jazz is more your speed, then check out this New Orleans-inspired joint in the heart of Brisbane’s famed nightlife district, Fortitude Valley.

The intimate live performance venue is a much-loved hub for jazz enthusiasts and a cornerstone of the lively Fortitude Valley scene.

With its high foot traffic location and adaptable layout, there is endless scope to shape and grow the business and tailor it to meet your own unique vision.

It’s also available as a freehold opportunity, offering the exceptional advantage of owning the property outright.

Selling agent Adam Sargent of Oxford & Cambridge said the venue has a proven track record of profitability, making it a sound investment for those looking to enter or expand in the entertainment industry.

Old Castlemaine Gaol, Victoria

Price guide: Expressions of interest

There are former prisons and then there’s the Old Castlemaine Gaol – arguably one of the thriving regional town’s most beautiful buildings.

Opened in 1861 and constructed from locally quarried sandstone and granite, the heritage listed gaol has since undergone significant upgrades that can cater to a myriad of uses.

It offers 80 former gaol cells/rooms off a central entrance foyer across three wings, making it an ideal hotel opportunity.

An historic Governor’s residence cottage has been transformed into a café, plus an outdoor shipping container converted into an operational bar.

Two on premise liquor licences can cater for 130 patrons and 300 patrons respectively.

The 1.73 hectare site also comprises the Bromley Collection Museum which has a varied collection of art, sculptures and classic curiosities.

This iconic site in the heart of Castlemaine is located a stone’s throw from the Castlemaine Railway station which travels directly to Melbourne.

Stunning converted church – Botany, NSW

Price guide: $995,000

Originally constructed in 1880, this magnificent church in the Sydney suburb of Botany has undergone extensive renovations.

Retaining original features including soaring lead-light windows and sanded timber floors, it now offers unlimited potential as a versatile commercial space.

It comes with an external courtyard, storage room and four secure tandem car spaces.

“The building is currently tenanted by a project management company who pay around $30,000 in rent per annum,” said Alex Santelli of Ray White Commercial South Sydney.

Mr Santelli noted that while its current setup is for commercial use, its MU1 mixed zoning allows the potential to convert the church for residential purposes (subject to council approval).

The historic building is conveniently located within a 5-minute drive of Sydney Airport.