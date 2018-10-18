Real commercial

SA German Club says goodbye to longtime headquarters

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 18 OCTOBER 2018
The South Australian German Club is on the market for the first time since 1913.
The South Australian German Club is on the market for the first time since 1913.

The South Australian German club will part ways with its home of more than a century, putting the historic headquarters in Adelaide’s CBD on the market.

The club bought the 221-225 Flinders St property in 1913 when it was only two small, separate cottages, before transforming it in the 1970s into the huge cultural destination that it is today.

It was reported in July that dwindling patronage and increasing debt were behind the club’s decision to sell, in order to secure its financial future.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The South Australian German Club has a number of beer and dining halls.

Now spanning three levels, the club sits on a 943sqm block and has more than 2311sqm of building area, including two halls, multiple dining rooms, a kitchen, a gymnasium and an multitude of other rooms and spaces.

Agents from CBRE are spruiking its development potential, with its potential uses including commercial, retail, professional services, hospitality, entertainment, educational facilities and medium/high density living.

CBRE’s Ned Looker says the substantial site represents great value for investors.

One of the halls within the German Club in Adelaide.

“This is truly an iconic building and we are sure there will great demand throughout the campaign, with it being very reasonably priced,” he says.

“The building offers flexible space, which would appeal to a variety of buyers and end uses. There is so much opportunity to redevelop or refurbish into a highly functional, mixed-use building.”

The German Club is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on November 8.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.