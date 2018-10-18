SA German Club says goodbye to longtime headquarters

The South Australian German Club is on the market for the first time since 1913.

The South Australian German club will part ways with its home of more than a century, putting the historic headquarters in Adelaide’s CBD on the market.

The club bought the 221-225 Flinders St property in 1913 when it was only two small, separate cottages, before transforming it in the 1970s into the huge cultural destination that it is today.

It was reported in July that dwindling patronage and increasing debt were behind the club’s decision to sell, in order to secure its financial future.

Now spanning three levels, the club sits on a 943sqm block and has more than 2311sqm of building area, including two halls, multiple dining rooms, a kitchen, a gymnasium and an multitude of other rooms and spaces.

Agents from CBRE are spruiking its development potential, with its potential uses including commercial, retail, professional services, hospitality, entertainment, educational facilities and medium/high density living.

CBRE’s Ned Looker says the substantial site represents great value for investors.

“This is truly an iconic building and we are sure there will great demand throughout the campaign, with it being very reasonably priced,” he says.

“The building offers flexible space, which would appeal to a variety of buyers and end uses. There is so much opportunity to redevelop or refurbish into a highly functional, mixed-use building.”

The German Club is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on November 8.