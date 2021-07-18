SA family-owned boutique winery Uleybury Wines up for grabs

Prospective buyers searching for the perfect home or investment property as carefully as they would a fine wine will love this sip-erb acreage estate.

The Uleybury property at 719 Uley Rd, known as Uleybury Wines, is scheduled to go under the hammer on August 26.

About 40km from Adelaide, the 128.4ha property includes a six-bedroom house, 40ha vineyard, winery plant, cellar door and function centre.

Ray White Barossa-Two Wells principal Darren Pratt, who is selling the property with Daniel Schell, said the family owned and operated business was established in the mid-1990s when the Pipicella family planted the first vines.

“They created the winery, the cellar door, and there’s an amazing function centre there now too,” he said.

“But it’s time for the family to move on.”

The vineyard produces a mix of varieties, including shiraz, cabernet, sangiovese, petit verdot and merlot.

All the equipment used to crush 499 tons per year and 90,000L of storage tanks come with the winery plant.

The restaurant and function centre, which is currently leased, is licensed for 120 people, while a grassed area offers more space to entertain.

Mr Pratt said it had been used for weddings and outdoor movie nights on several occasions.

The property also has a dated six-bedroom home, water licence entitlements to a total of 96.08ML, three-equipped bores plus 150,000L of rainwater storage, a five-bay machinery shed and plenty of space for livestock, including sheep, cattle and horses.

Mr Pratt said it was already an expansive property but had much more potential.

“There’s so much scope for bed and breakfast-type accommodation on the property,” he said.

“You could plant more vineyards or use the grazing land (more extensively) than it is being used at the moment too.

“To have a 300 acre property is pretty rare in these areas.”

According to CoreLogic records, the property was on the market with another agency for four-and-a-half years before being taken off in January this year. It has been relisted this month.

Mr Pratt said a range of prospective buyers were showing interest in the property so far.

“I’ve had calls from restaurant and cafe owners, wine makers, investors, lifestyle-type people,” he said.

It could also suit those keen to live on the property but lease the rest of it out to a business operator, he said.