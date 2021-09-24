SA commercial properties proving popular among prospective buyers

A collection of shops in a blue-chip suburb, a quirky city office building and a former gym are among the Adelaide commercial properties prospective buyers can’t keep their eyes off.

Half of the country’s top 10 most viewed properties listed for sale on realcommercial.com.au in the past week were across Adelaide – four of which claimed the top spots.

A Dulwich retail property with multiple shops at 65 Dulwich Rd was proving most popular.

The 634sqm corner block has nine tenancies that are leased to seven tenants, generating a net income of more than $158,000 a year.

JLL Adelaide agent Roger Klem, who is selling the building with Jed Harley, said properties like this one were tightly held and usually became generational assets.

“This is the first time this has been offered in nearly 30 years,” he said.

“It’s very rare for these sorts of assets to come up for sale.”

Mr Klem said it was mostly locals showing interest in the property as they understood its value in a blue-chip location that had a village charm about it.

The property will go to auction on October 20 without a price guide.

Meanwhile, a quirky Adelaide office building at 19 Young St was the second most viewed commercial property listed for sale across the country in the past week.

Selling agent Mitch Curnow of CBRE SA said its modern style with heritage elements made it attractive to prospective buyers, as did its in-house cafe and flexible zoning.

“It’s a bit of the aesthetic and the unlimited development potential as well – the only restriction is airport flyover limitations,” he said.

“Those small little laneways attract interest for their aesthetic too.”

Mr Curnow, who is selling the property with Harry Einarson, said mostly owner occupiers were showing interest in the building.

It is listed with a $4.5 million price tag.

Two warehouses, one in the city over two titles and another at Beverley, were the third and fourth most viewed commercial properties for sale across the country in the past week, while a former gym at Salisbury Plain ranked sixth.