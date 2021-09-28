Rozelle Medical Centre set for revamp after $8m deal brokered

An inner west medical centre receiving a surge in foot traffic due from issuing Covid-19 vaccines is set undergo a face lift after it was sold.

The Rozelle Medical Centre and adjoining businesses making up 670-672 Darling St were sold for $8.2 million to a private investor.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s waterfront mansion

Nicole Kidman leads celebrities moving to this NSW region

Inside Justin Hemmes’ $120m pub spending spree

The new owner of the 600sqm site on the corner of Victoria St and Darling St is planning transform the iconic building into a brand new medical precinct.

It exchanged hands following a secret deal with the former owners, the Issac family, who had owned the 600sqm landholding since 1999.

Colliers’ James Cowan brokered the deal between the two parties and said the buyer was also intending to open a pharmacy alongside the medical centre and other medical businesses.

“Further, a mural is intended to be painted on the Victoria Rd boundary wall to include famous local identities including football stars (Benji Marshall, Blocker Roach and Wayne Peace), actors (Brian Brown and Rachel Ward) and potentially politicians like the former major Darcy Byrne,” he said.

Currently the 900sqm building is approximately 47 per cent vacant (by lettable area) with existing tenants including Rozelle Medical Centre and two commercial office tenancies.

The property deal comes at a time when Rozelle is undergoing rapid changes for a several multi-billion dollar projects including the WestConnex and the Rozelle Rail Yard and Iron Clove Link.

Balmain Leagues Club is also seen a big project for the local area with approval for 167 apartments, commercial space and a new public town square.