realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Roxy Jacenko’s moody $10m+ office up for grabs

News
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 12 June 2023, 3:15pm
Jac art 1 1 1 1 1 11 1

Roxy Jacenko has now listed her shuttered Paddington office.

After selling her Vaucluse home for about $16 million, publicist Roxy Jacenko has now listed her shuttered Paddington office after confirmation she’s off to Singapore to be with her husband Oliver Curtis.

Roxy Jacenko is moving to Singapore. Picture: Instagram

Jacenko’s Paddington office is set in Annie Wilkes gardens.

MORE: Panthers NRL star buys luxury first home

‘Anyone home’: Abandoned home could fetch $2.5m+

How you could be ‘the next Justin Hemmes’ with just $5k

The off-market listing has $10 million-plus hopes, having cost $2.6 million in 2014.

Set in Annie Wilkes gardens, it is leased at $338,000 a year to developer Tim Gurner.

Jacenko will lease Double Bay office space.

The boardroom in Roxy Jacenko’s office for sale.

Moody styling.

Jacenko sold her Vaucluse home in May for around $16m, after it was initially listed with a 14m price guide, saying she was ready for the next chapter in her life.

And “no, I’m not getting a divorce, and no, I haven’t run out of money,” she told the Wentworth Courier exclusively.

MORE: Epic Sydney home with gold pool sells for $16m

Qantas boss to sell controversial $20m mansion

“It’s been the most incredible family home … it’s just like living in a hotel.”

But with husband Oliver Curtis based in Singapore due to

his work with the family start-up Firmus, Jacenko, decided to offload the huge property.

Roxy Jacenko and her husband Oliver Curtis have sold their Vaucluse home for around $16m.

LATEST: Property prices from PropTrack

“We want to be in an apartment — our lives have changed dramatically over the past few years,” says Jacenko, who shut down her Sweaty Betty PR firm last November and now focuses on her social influencer promotion business, The Ministry of Talent.

She laughing off any suggestion that the reason for the house sale was because she and Curtis were getting divorced.

MORE: $3.3m Instagram dream home for sale

$70m home doubles in price in two years

Billy Joel’s $73m estate up for grabs

Related Articles

News

Home to popular bar in Geelong’s West End precinct is selling

Home to popular bar in Geelong’s West End precinct is selling

News

Vertical Pastures: farming’s bold future has landed

Vertical Pastures: farming’s bold future has landed

News

$43.5m for Thai Town, Chinatown as they ride Tech Central wave to Annandale

$43.5m for Thai Town, Chinatown as they ride Tech Central wave to Annandale
Related Articles

News

Home to popular bar in Geelong’s West End precinct is selling

Home to popular bar in Geelong’s West End precinct is selling

News

Vertical Pastures: farming’s bold future has landed

Vertical Pastures: farming’s bold future has landed

News

$43.5m for Thai Town, Chinatown as they ride Tech Central wave to Annandale

$43.5m for Thai Town, Chinatown as they ride Tech Central wave to Annandale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.