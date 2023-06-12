Roxy Jacenko’s moody $10m+ office up for grabs

After selling her Vaucluse home for about $16 million, publicist Roxy Jacenko has now listed her shuttered Paddington office after confirmation she’s off to Singapore to be with her husband Oliver Curtis.

The off-market listing has $10 million-plus hopes, having cost $2.6 million in 2014.

Set in Annie Wilkes gardens, it is leased at $338,000 a year to developer Tim Gurner.

Jacenko will lease Double Bay office space.

Jacenko sold her Vaucluse home in May for around $16m, after it was initially listed with a 14m price guide, saying she was ready for the next chapter in her life.

And “no, I’m not getting a divorce, and no, I haven’t run out of money,” she told the Wentworth Courier exclusively.

“It’s been the most incredible family home … it’s just like living in a hotel.”

But with husband Oliver Curtis based in Singapore due to

his work with the family start-up Firmus, Jacenko, decided to offload the huge property.

“We want to be in an apartment — our lives have changed dramatically over the past few years,” says Jacenko, who shut down her Sweaty Betty PR firm last November and now focuses on her social influencer promotion business, The Ministry of Talent.

She laughing off any suggestion that the reason for the house sale was because she and Curtis were getting divorced.

