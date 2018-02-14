River views only the start at Coomera Waters Tavern

The property at 23 Harbour Parade, Coomera on the Gold Coast.

One of the Gold Coast’s most popular and picturesque dining destinations is on the market, offering river views and two renowned restaurant tenancies.

The stunning property at 23 Harbour Village Parade, Coomera, is home to the Coomera Waters Tavern and Shannon’s Steak and Seafood restaurant, but it’s the privileged waterfront position that is its calling card.

Positioned on the Coomera River and opposite the local marina, the two-level building is up for sale for the first time, having been built in 2006.

Despite it hitting the market just days ago, Ray White agents Jared Johnson and Lachlan Marshall say there has already been intense interest in the asset.

“We launched the property two days ago and we’ve already had 15 enquiries on it,” Marshall says.

“We’re expecting quite a lot of interest. It’s coming nationally. We’ve had a couple of enquiries from Melbourne, a couple from Sydney, and then locally. It’s right across the river from Sanctuary Cove, so there’s been some interest from residents around the area as well.”

With a net lettable area of 534sqm, the property also includes two marina visitor berths, as well as a gaming room with five pokie machines.

The Coomera Waters Tavern operator has a lease until May 2019, with options to 2039, while Shannon’s Steak and Seafood restaurant is leased until 2022.

Johnson says the two businesses, which deliver combined rental returns of $182,000 per annum plus GST, are among the most well-known on the Gold Coast.

“Both the businesses in there are award-winning. I think the Tavern got the best parmi on the Gold Coast just recently, and the restaurant upstairs got the second best steak,” he says, adding that Coomera is proving increasingly attractive to investors.

“It’s the region. Coomera is booming. It’s got the $470 million new Westfield just minutes down the road,” Johnson says.

“I think the position of (the restaurants) as well – they’re right on the edge of the Coomera River.”

The property is for sale via offers to purchase.