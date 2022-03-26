Risque business for sale in Ballina

An entry to the world’s oldest industry has opened up with the sale of a northern NSW brothel.

Ballina Exclusive Company is the only legal establishment of its kind in the Northern Rivers town and is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign with Dax Roep and Lachlan Marshall, of Harcourts Coastal Commercial.

The risque business at 34 Piper Dr offers its owner an annual rental income of $110,131 plus GST and outgoings.

Mr Roep said the 415sq m building was purpose built in 2005 by the current owner and had been operating as a licenced adult entertainment club since then.

It will be sold as a tenanted investment, with a current five-year term plus option to extend the lease for a further five years.

Ballina Exclusive Company’s website advertises a range of erotic experiences starting from $150 for 30 minutes, including personalised fantasies as well as an outcall escort service across the region including Lismore and Byron Bay.

In-house services are conducted across multiple private client rooms, variously themed in Egyptian, oriental or jungle style, while there is also a spa room and a VIP room with twin dance poles on a stage.

The business also provides services for clients with a disability and one of the rooms is wheelchair accessible.

“The tenant has the luxury of no competing businesses within the immediate area and the property is positioned in the main industrial estate of Ballina and surrounded by the M1 Pacific Mwy, national and international companies and the Ballina Gateway Airport,” Mr Roep said.

“It represents an exceptional opportunity for astute investors looking for a long-term tenanted investment.”

He said the business was located on a 1,325sq m site that was zoned for medium impact commerce, and was not affected by flooding.

The building has separate private amenities for both customers and staff.

Current operating hours are Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4am.

Mr Roep said the owner had other residential and commercial properties in the region and was wrapping up his assets ahead of retirement.

Expressions of interest close on April 21.