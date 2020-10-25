Retail, hospitality in limbo as Victorian Government delays easing of restrictions

Melbourne retailers, hospitality and other businesses will have to wait until at least Tuesday to know when they can throw open their doors, after the Victorian Government baulked at bringing the city’s next stage of reopening forward due to a coronavirus outbreak in the northern suburbs.

While businesses were hopeful of opening on Wednesday after Premier Daniel Andrews hinted at bringing the original November 1 reopening date forward, those hopes appear to have been dashed after more cases emerged in the northern cluster overnight.

A further seven cases were announced on Sunday morning, with six linked to the outbreak in the northern metropolitan area.

Mr Andrews said that with the state’s public health team still processing COVID-19 tests from the area, restrictions would not be eased further until it was confirmed the outbreak had been controlled.

“We had hoped today to be able to announce that metropolitan Melbourne would take significant steps, not from today but from mid-week, around retail, hospitality and a whole range of other, important next steps,” he said.

“We are not in a position to do that today because we have at least 1000 test results from that northern metropolitan outbreak that are in the labs. We will get those today, probably the balance of them tomorrow, and they will be additional testing conducted throughout the day.

“This is not anything other than a cautious pause, to wait to get that important information, to get the results of those tests. Just to rule out whether there are, whether there is more virus there than we think.”

It was hoped that retail would be able to reopen from Wednesday, with a “dark opening” on Monday and Tuesday to allow to staff to return and prepare to welcome shoppers and patrons this week.

Mr Andrews said restrictions could still potentially be rolled back in the coming days if it was confirmed that the northern suburbs outbreak had been contained.

“I do hope to make definitive announcements about opening up metropolitan Melbourne (in) a couple of days’ time,” he said, indicating he was hopeful of being able to make further announcements on Tuesday.

The Business Council of Australia was among the groups to immediately hit out at the pausing of restrictions, saying people are at a “financial and mental breaking point”.

Business is at a loss to understand why Victorian authorities are unable to put effective controls in place like those in NSW to allow people to live and work alongside this virus. #auspol #vicpol — Business Council of Australia (@BCAcomau) October 25, 2020

There was positive news for regional Victoria, however, with more restrictions to ease from Wednesday.

They include gyms and fitness studios, which will be able to reopen for a maximum of 20 people — up to 10 per space, subject to a limit of one person per eight square metres.

Up to 20 people, plus a faith leader, will be able to gather indoors for a religious gathering, with up to 50 people and one faith leader outdoors.

A cap on outdoor funerals will increase to 50 mourners.

The state government has faced heated criticism from Melbourne business owners after not including retail and hospitality among the industries and businesses given the green light to reopen last Monday, with operators arguing they can open safely with COVID-safe measures in place.

This week the government announced hospitality venues would be allowed to set up outdoor dining without planning permission, in a bid to ensure businesses can get up and going under COVID guidelines quickly.