Dan announces ‘dark opening’ for retail and hospitality on Monday

Melbourne’s retail stores, restaurants and hospitality venues could be open as early as next week after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hinted at a “dark opening” to be announced in the coming days.

While Mr Andrews rejected calls to ease restrictions further before this weekend, he confirmed that the government was preparing to bring the opening of retail and hospitality forward.

Shops, cafes and restaurants in metropolitan Melbourne were originally set down to open at 11.59pm on Sunday, November 1, but with infection rates across the rate plummeting in recent days, it is now anticipated that the date will be advanced.

“I’ll stand here on Sunday and hopefully be able to confirm for Victorians that when it comes to retail, pubs, restaurants, cafes, bars, as well as a number of other settings, we can have what’s been termed a dark opening for, say, the first one or two days of next week and then we can be up and running from then,” Mr Andrews said.

A “dark opening” would allow staff and business owners to return to work and prepare their properties to accept customers and patrons in the days to follow.

The government faced heated criticism after not including retail and hospitality among the industries and businesses given the green light to reopen on Monday, October 19, with operators arguing they can open safely with COVID-safe measures in place.

The “dark opening” could take effect before Wednesday next week, Mr Andrews hinted.

“We still have a few days, obviously, to run this week and things can change rapidly. But Victorians … and particularly Melburnians, can be confident, can be absolutely optimistic, that the strategy is working,” the Premier said.

The news comes as the State Government announced hospitality venues will be allowed to set up outdoor dining without planning permission, in a bid to ensure businesses can get up and going under COVID guidelines quickly.

Planning minister Richard Wynne announced on Wednesday that permit exemptions would last for 12 months and apply to all existing restaurants, cafes and other food and drink venues.

“This is important because we know there is a huge appetite for hospitality, not just in the CBD but across metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria,” Mr Wynne said.

“These exemptions pave the way for a summer like no other.”

The new provisions will also allow restaurant operators to set up temporary buildings and car parks.