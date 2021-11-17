Remote Tassie fishing, hunting property needs new owner

FOR fishermen or hunters looking for a remote, escape from the world type of Tassie property, this one in Bronte Park could be right up your alley.

Where’s Bronte Park, exactly?

Imagine a map of Tasmania, pop a pin in the centre and you’ll land somewhere near the Waddamana Power Station Heritage Site — about 26km as the crow flies from Bronte Park.

Petrusma Property sales manager and senior consultant, Annie Jacometti, said The Lodge at No.101/378 Marlborough Highway is a rare property to come to market.

“I can’t see anything anywhere that compares, it really is a great business waiting to happen,” she said.

The Lodge was the original hospital for the Hydro township Bronte Park in the 1940s.

In 2018 it was completely gutted and rebuilt having been approved by the Central Highlands Council as visitor accommodation.

Around that time — with up to 24 guests — The Lodge was thriving with workers from the Cattle Hill wind farm.

Like many businesses, Covid-19 changed its fortunes and the property has not been lived in since due to tourism restrictions during the pandemic.

Now The Lodge is ready for its next owner to give it new life.

Mrs Jacometti said the property would be a “dream come true” for a fishing enthusiast or as a hunting lodge.

“There is always demand for accommodation in the area as Bronte Park is known as a world famous trout fishing destination,” she said.

“The area needs worker accommodation for wind farms, road maintenance and loggers.

“Or, for someone with the vision to transform it, the property could become a more up-market boutique accommodation for a gentrified couple happy to serve tea and scones for passers by.

“My son would love to run it as an Airbnb. Someone like him would do a brilliant job attracting the creatives of the world who are keen for some peace and quiet to create.”

The Lodge presents internally as a ‘new’ building while its external weatherboard structure has been restored and the original roof replaced with Colorbond.

The building also has new wiring, plumbing and insulation.

The open plan living area features original timber lined walls and the bar area is ready to be equipped.

Guests will be able to sit on an original church pew at the banquet-sized table in the dining area adjacent to the kitchen.

The fully equipped kitchen has two ovens and cooktops plus three fridges.

There are 11 private bedrooms, each with new carpet, beds, curtains, lamps, heaters, bedding and wardrobes.

Mrs Jacometti said Tasmania has never been more popular with interstate buyers.

“Folks are streaming here in droves and that will only increase after December 15 when our border opens,” she said.

No.101/378 Marlborough Highway, Bronte Park will be sold by expressions of interest. Inspection by appointment.