Reject Shop closure opens huge Geelong leasing opportunity

The first floor space at 100-108 Moorabool St, Geelong, is available for lease.

A key first-floor retail space will become available for lease next month as The Reject Shop shuts is central Geelong store.

A spokesman for the listed discount retailer says the store at 100-108 Moorabool St is scheduled to close after a decision taken some time ago as the store had been performing poorly.

The Reject Shop has seven Geelong stores, including Newcomb, Leopold, Waurn Ponds, Corio and Lara.

It opens perhaps the largest retail space to come on the market in central Geelong for some time.

The tenancy has 1100sqm of floor space that Gartland Property, Geelong agent Michael De Stefano says could also suit an office conversion.

“We’re in a position where the landlords can renovate the building for the right tenant,” De Stefano says.

“Currently in place there are escalators and a disabled lift and there is some space on the ground floor that is possibly available that can give someone a presence with that space upstairs as well.”

The site is in the centre of Geelong’s shopping district and close to new government agencies.

“It’s a good opportunity for a major retailer to stamp their authority on some space in the CBD — it’s not often that you get 1000 or more square metres,” he says.

“We see plenty of examples in Melbourne where tenants are upstairs/downstairs or on the first floor, not discounting that there is a lot of office requirement that we’re seeing coming into the city from the new wave of companies now looking at coming into this marketplace.”

