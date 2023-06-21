Regional pubs just waiting for a buyer

Whether you’re a seasoned hotel owner or budding publican, there are some enticing regional pub opportunities currently on the market for those looking to embrace a country or seaside lifestyle.

From charming watering holes for under $1 million to modern hotels with a more substantial price tag, here is our round up of the best pubs across the country offering a range of exciting and profitable business possibilities.

Golden Fleece Hotel (Gawler, SA)

Price guide: $2.3m

Constructed in the 1830s and then completely rebuilt and refurbished 7 years ago, the Golden Fleece Hotel is located in Gawler – the oldest country town in mainland South Australia.

Contemporary and stylish, the pub comes equipped with indoor/outdoor food and beverage facilities, a potential upstairs function space, and is approved for 30 gaming machines, with 20 currently operating.

Grant Clarke, Director of Hotels & Hospitality at McGees Property, said hotel businesses of this quality rarely come onto the market.

“The Golden Fleece has great exposure on the main street and is a favourite with locals and tourists alike,” Mr Clarke explained.

“It’s also an easily operated hotel, with a single bar servicing the whole operation – making it a great opportunity for first time publicans,” he added.

A 50-year lease is available from settlement with a starting rental of $287,727 per annum (plus GST and outgoings), which includes the main hotel and adjacent Pizza Baa shop.

Gawler is only 40-minute drive from Adelaide’s CBD.

Royal Hotel (Tambar Springs, NSW)

Price guide: $849,000

Built in 1888, the Royal Hotel is a charming country pub in Tambar Springs – a tight knit family community just a scenic 70km drive from Gunnedah.

Boasting a postcard perfect setting, the pub features a central timber bar, open fireplaces, an idyllic veranda and rear outdoor area.

It offers classic beers on tap, a popular bistro, and includes accommodation facilities consisting of six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Olivia Carter of Robertson Real Estate in Gunnedah described the hotel as “the hub” of the village.

“It has a very laidback vibe with plenty of travellers coming though. It would be the perfect lifestyle opportunity for anyone who loves hearing stories and telling them too,” she said.

Ms Carter noted that while passing tourists in RVs and biking groups often flock to the venue for weekend lunches, the Royal Hotel is mainly “a locals’ pub all year-round.”

“It hosts many family gatherings, parties, and often music gigs – especially for local talent,” she said.

Sheffield Hotel (Sheffiled, TAS)

Price guide: $3.1m

An iconic pub with refurbished facilities, the Sheffield Hotel sits on a large 4,017sqm site in the Tasmanian town of Sheffield.

A popular tourist destination located 23 kilometres from Devonport, Sheffield is famously known as the “town of murals”.

The hotel includes a public bar, bottle shop, two dining rooms, function room, five accommodation rooms, manager’s residence, office, front and rear beer gardens, and a large car park.

Freehold owners are selling after more than four decades of ownership, while the current tenants retire in October following 20 years of running the hotel.

John Blacklow – Hotel, Motel & Business Consultant at Knight Frank – said the hotel’s trading figures have been impressive and consistent over a long period, with the annual revenue currently sitting at around $3 million.

“It’s the only hotel in Sheffield, with the only real competition being the RSL Club,” he explained.

Mr Blacklow said the hotel includes a vacant commercial building which fronts the main street, which could be used as part of the hotel or else leased out.

There is also a surplus of land space for future development – particularly for more accommodation options.

“The Kentish Council are very much on side for future expansion,” Mr Blacklow added.

Queenscliff Brewhouse (Queenscliff, VIC)

Price guide: $6m

Perhaps a sea change is more your vibe, in which case the Queenscliff Brewhouse offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity.

Located in Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula, Queenscliff is a small seaside town surrounded by pristine beaches, world class golf courses, and has a healthy median house price of $1.75m.

Adorned with beautiful heritage architecture, the substantial pub opened in 1879 and has a long and proud history in the township.

It comprises a commanding corner land holding with multiple bars and dining areas, TAB, Bottlemart and sun-soaked beer garden.

“The current vendors have completed major renovations on the bars, dining areas, balcony and beer garden, with the opportunity to further enhance the underutilised first floor bar offering and accommodation,” said Ned Tansey, Sales and Leasing Executive at Colliers Geelong.

Mr Tansey also noted the property’s substantial landholding as an exciting opportunity to unlock the untapped development potential (STCA).

The town is also home to the annual Queenscliff Music Festival, which is held in the last weekend of November and plays host to some of the country’s biggest acts.

The Royal Mail Hotel (Goodna, QLD)

Price guide: available via expressions of interest

If you’re looking to embrace a country business opportunity while still being close to the city, consider The Royal Mail Hotel in Goodna – just 25km from Brisbane’s CBD.

Affectionately known by locals as ‘The Mail’, the charming watering hole sits on 2,991sqm and was built by the Drysdale family prior to 1859.

It features a fully licensed bar, restaurant, gaming facilities, and beautiful top and bottom level verandas to soak up the idyllic Jacaranda tree surrounds.

The hotel comes with short term accommodation in the form of 7 ensuite bedrooms and is also famous for its live music.

“The Mail has hosted live music every week for almost 35 years,” said Scott Wells, Commercial Sales Agent at Ray White Gold Coast.

“The pub has made it its mission to foster a strong local music scene and many bands have performed their first gig under its corrugated iron roof.”

Mr Wells also noted that Ipswich (the city in which Goodna is located) will be among the top two regions in southeast Queensland to lead jobs growth over the next five years.