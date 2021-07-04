Red Hill South residence with vineyard for sale

Drink up the lifestyle at a picturesque Red Hill South property complete with its own vineyard and cellar door.

The four-bedroom residence at 6 Ocean View Ave is on the market with $3.1m-$3.4m price hopes.

Marshall White Mornington Peninsula’s Stephen Baster said the vendors had poured their “heart and soul” into the sprawling 2.09ha property since they purchased the block in 2014.

“The biggest difference they’ve made is upsizing the cellar door and clearing the land,” Mr Baster said.

The owners also established their boutique wine business, Rahona Valley Winery, from the property, where they opened the cellar door to the public on the weekends.

Mr Baster said the couple were now relocating to a bigger block.

The “extremely private” offering was surrounded by other “lifestyle farms” that benefited from the Red Hill location.

“It’s at the very end of a dead end road, so it’s very peaceful and good for the soul,” Mr Baster noted.

“You can sit in front of the fire with a wine in hand and lots of natural birdlife around. There’s not many properties like this that come up on the market.”

“(Red Hill offers) plenty of wine, plenty of golf and beaches either side.”

The new owners could maintain the 30-year-old pinot noir and pinot meuniere vines themselves or lease out the vineyard operations.

“I know the vendors hope someone keeps the vines and lives on the property,” the agent added.

The separate multipurpose entertaining area with a deck that overlooks the property is currently used as the cellar door and tasting room with a wood fired stove and oven. And there was also a temperature controlled storeroom, which could be used as an artists studio, office or converted into self-contained accommodation.

The family residence with a formal living room and “sunny northern covered terrace” round out the treechange opportunity.

It will go to auction on July 18.

