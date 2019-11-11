Real commercial

Red Hill Cherry Farm ripe for the picking

Ming Haw Lim | 11 NOVEMBER 2019
61-69 Prossors Lane, Red Hill has more than 3000 cherry trees.
61-69 Prossors Lane, Red Hill has more than 3000 cherry trees.

An iconic cherry farm on the Mornington Peninsula is ripe for the picking.

The Red Hill Cherry Farm at 61-69 Prossors Lane has been listed just as the fruit picking season is about to start.

Warlimont & Nutt director Fergus Nutt says the property, with a long-running business and potential to add value, has a $3.8-$4 million price guide.

The farm has been family owned and operated since 1946, has traded as a ‘pick your own’ for half a century and grows over a dozen varieties of the fruit.

The farm has been owned by the family for over 70 years.

It is touted as the first such cherry farm in the state that allowed the public to pick their own fruit. The pastime is very popular among overseas tourists and locals.

Trevor and Sandra Holmes and their extended family are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their ‘pick your own’ cherry venture.

Most of the fruit is sold at the farm gate and some of the harvest goes into their own branded range of jam, ice-cream, wine, beer and cider.

The trees in full bloom.

It is in the heart of the peninsula’s tourist district near wineries, cafes, beaches and attractions.

The 6.2ha property offers a large family home with a wide veranda and features a large lounge and dining area with a woodfire heater.

The 1970s house has three bedrooms plus a study or extra bedroom and plenty of storage.

There are a dozen varieties to pick and eat.

The cherry trees put on a spectacular blossom in September and have an eight-week picking season from November. There is a second three-bedroom home plus a two-bedroom flat on the property.

“The family have lived in the area for more than 100 years and the property is a rare offering with a business and freehold land,” Nutt says.

He notes that the farm attracted 12,000 visitors during the picking season. A new owner could add value to the farm with a wedding and reception venue, guest accommodation or new retail opportunities, Nutt adds.

Some of the farm’s products.

The farm has over 3000 cherry trees with machinery sheds, offices and staff facilities, along with secure water supply from a permanent underground stream and a large dam.

In May, a farm with 900 cherry and 300 apricot trees at 120 Wandin Creek Rd, Wandin East sold for $1.52 million.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Red Hill Cherry Farm for sale as picking season begins”.

