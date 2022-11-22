Record sales prices for new Byron Bay development The Barbotine

Surf-loving Mosman estate agent Michael Coombs was on the wave of keen off the plan buyers following the launch of The Barbotine project at Byron Bay.

The project has 41 two-, three- and four-bedroom hotel-style apartments priced from $1.85 million to $3.65 million.

Sales, by marketing agent Nick Dunn of Byron Bay McGrath, were at record prices per square metre, with rental returns of 4 to 4.5 per cent expected across its three low-rise levels.

The purchasers can live in their apartment for 90 days a year under the Byron Shire planning rules.

Construction got underway last month on the site, the former Byron Bay Backpackers premises that was purchased for $18.5 million. It is being developed by Podia along with its joint venture partner Centennial Property.

The hotel, which will be managed by Jeremy & Jones, was designed by Richards & Spence, the architects who created the hip The Calile Hotel in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Brisbane developer Vitale Property Group has lodged plans for 26 apartments on a prized 6000sq m oceanfront Shirley St site.

There’s not been as much fanfare with the inland Bohemian project of 44 with its prices starting at $2.2 million by Luxcon Group.

It has confirmed financing from MaxCap for the project, which awaits amendment approvals.

Meanwhile,

