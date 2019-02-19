Ready to run an inner-city Melbourne pub?

Popular and historic South Melbourne pub the Wayside Inn has been put on the leasing market, just months after a major makeover.

The 150-year-old watering hole, owned by the Cadzow family, was given a substantial facelift last year and is now being offered up as a prime inner-city food and beverage operation.

Key to the lease and the potential interest it will garner is the inclusion of a rare and valuable 5am late night general liquor licence.

The Inn, at 446 City Rd, has a large public bar area, a bistro that flows out onto a courtyard and beer garden, an upstairs function room with dedicated public bar and the potential to expand the outdoor decking area.

There is also a large commercial kitchen and offices for staff, and all of the pub’s equipment is included in the lease.

CBRE Hotels’ Will Connolly is acting on behalf of the owners, says there are currently precious few opportunities to get into Melbourne’s inner-city pub market.

“The Wayside Inn is poised to maintain South Melbourne’s pub resurgence. And, given the lack of opportunity within our market currently, we are expecting significant interest from a varied range of hospitality operators,” Connolly says.

“The successful tenant will be able to take advantage of both the pub’s locational advantages, its high quality fittings, and the potential to expand on its current offering, such as an upstairs extension and rooftop activation to capitalise on the available city views.”

The Wayside Inn is being offered with a long-term lease, plus additional options.

Expressions of interest for the pub lease close on Thursday, March 14 at 4pm.