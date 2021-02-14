Ray White’s The Rubinstein Group set to open second office which will become the new HQ

Coming off a week of sales worth $25m, Ray White TRG has announced it’s opening a second office below a new designer apartment block that principal Gavin Rubinstein will be selling.

The office — to be the TRG headquarters — will be in a new four-level landmark building already under construction on the site of the old ANZ Bank at 722 Old South Head Road, Rose Bay.

Rubinstein, who is Ray White’s No. 1 sales agent, has bought the ground level and the first level of the OPUS building for $5m.

And just like the high-end-residences above — set to be popular due to being just 50m from the beach — the new office by award-winning designers Esoteriko will be a suitably glamorous HQ for the fast-growing young team of eastern suburbs agents.

He says the extraordinarily high ceiling heights are key. They’ll be four metres on ground level and three metres on level one.

“This will allow us to design something extremely unique with great architectural merit to not only house the staff but entertain our clients, run auctions and continue to strive to deliver six-star service to a marketplace that we are extremely active in,” Rubinstein said.

The pint-sized soon-to-be reality TV star — his as yet unnamed show that will be Australia’s answer to Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing starts next month on Amazon Prime — says TRG has run out of room at the Woollahra office that he opened last September.

The original TRG team of five has already grown to 20.

“We will also retain our site at Queen St,” Rubinstein said.

“This is an expansion plan and second space for TRG.”

Clutch Capital bought the bank in Rose Bay for $8m in 2019.

It stretches from Old South Head Road to Collins Avenue, where Laser Clinics chief Alistair Champion bought a beachfront for $18m in 2019.

Says Rubinstein of the apartments that he’s been charged with selling: “They are high-end luxurious apartments with first-class finishes throughout, Gaggenau appliances and views of the beach, city and Harbour Bridge.”

Jewel of the crown will be the $7m penthouse, which will have a 120sqm roof terrace with gun-barrel views of the harbour.

Esoteriko will also be designing the apartments.

The building is expected to be complete in 10 months. For more details about the apartments contact Rubinstein at gr@raywhite.com

The announcement of the new office comes after a highly successful week of $25m worth of sales.

These included the home of the Mavi Jeans boss Paul Hootman and his brand manager wife Alison for about $6.5m at 40 Boronia Road, Bellevue Hill, after just a week on the market.

The guide had been $5.5m.

Other highlights were $6.25m for the home of architect Ric Thorpe at 11 Bell Street, Vaucluse, which was the highest paid on the street; and the $7.3m auction sale — $1.3m above reserve and a new suburb record — for the home of Playbill managing director Michael Nebenzahl and his wife, Cassie, at 8 Bishops Avenue, Randwick; and the $5m sale of an apartment in The Viceroy at 2/46 Bellevue Road, Bellevue Hill.

“The market is on fire right now,” Rubinstein said.