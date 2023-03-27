Sydney’s $9m A-list hotspot for sale – rare opportunity to own at Wooloomooloo’s Finger Wharf

One of Sydney’s top celebrity hotspots, that has hosted the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen, Christian Bale, Delta Goodrem and Lara Bingle is up for sale for the first time with $9m hopes

The vacant restaurant in one of Sydney’s most highly regarded food districts has been offered to market for the first time.

The Finger Wharf Restaurant at 1/6 Cowper Wharf Roadway is situated in Woolloomooloo’s iconic waterfront location.

Listed for commercial sale via Knight Frank agents Michael Gilbert, Anthony Pirrottina and Retail Commercial Consultancy’s Andrew Vines, the 334 sqm site includes both indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Enjoying views of Sydney Harbour, Woolloomooloo’s Finger Wharf has become a celebrity hotspot over the years.

Notable Hollywood celebrities that have wined and dined there include Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Sacha Baron-Cohen, and is also home to talkback radio host John Laws.

Mr Vines believed the commercial site to be a ‘true Sydney icon’, with price expectations north of $9m.

“Lot 1 is offered as a vacant, owner occupier waterfront restaurant opportunity, the first time that such an opportunity has been offered on the open market for 20 years. I cannot see another being offered ever again.”

“It can accommodate 165 customers and is offered as a blank canvas for an owner occupier. There has been a comprehensive development application approved to create a luxury restaurant and bar to leverage this super prime waterfront location in one of the world’s best cities.”

The former owner of the Finger Wharf Restaurant works in the hospitality industry and made a development application to create a luxury restaurant and bar late last year.

It’s understood the owner has since relocated to Italy to be with family, leaving the restaurant site vacant for a new buyer to move in.

Mr Vines said the Finger Wharf was surrounded by a number of fine dining destinations including Ottos, China Doll, Kingley’s, and Manta.

“The food and beverage commercial space has performed particularly well since the city opened up after the pandemic.

“Given the rarity of this waterfront restaurant and the opportunity to do anything with the blank canvas, this is one of the most unique auctions I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with!”

The site will be offered for sale by auction on the 19th April.

