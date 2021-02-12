Rare Collaroy site with DA approval for boarding house comes to market

A rare site, located within minutes of Collaroy Beach and with development approval for a 10-room boarding house has come to market.

The owners are seeking more than $2.5 million for the 582sqm site, which currently includes an older-style red brick house.

The elevated site at 22 Ramsay St has north-easterly ocean panorama views and is within walking distance of the beach.

The existing two-storey brick home has a large living space opening out to a north east terrace, as well as a lockup garage.

Marketing agent Peter Hanzis, of Peter Hanzis – Silverwater, said there was good interest in the property.

“The location is fantastic,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much like this that becomes available.”

He said the property was for sale by private treaty, with the owners seeking offers over $2.5 million. Developers are among the potential buyers already showing interest.

The current owner bought the property in 2014 for $1.225 million, according to CoreLogic. Northern Beaches Council records show they applied to build a boarding house on the site.

Their application was rejected and they modified their plans.

In 2020 they won approval to build a 10-room boarding house, on appeal to the Land and Environment Court.

