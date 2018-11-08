Rare chance to buy your own Tasmanian jetty

The jetty is for sale on Hobart’s Sandy Bay.

A private jetty on Hobart’s Sandy Bay is estimated to fetch more than $500,000 after hitting the market for the first time.

The Waimea Jetty in Tasmania is up for grabs, after the six current licence holders banded together to put it on the market.

It is one of only two private jetties on the picturesque bay and the rare opportunity is garnering strong interest.

Knight Frank’s Matthew Wright has taken calls from as far away as Cairns and is also seeing a flurry of activity among potential local buyers and global investors.

“It is rare and we have had a heap of interest. We had 35 inquiries within hours of the website listing going live,” Wright says.

“It is the first time that all the licence holders have got together and said we will do it as one.

“A couple of people have done their due diligence on what you can do with it. The number one question is can you develop it? Others are thinking of an entertainment function area.”

The jetty was built in the 1960s and currently has a private entertaining area, storage facilities, davits and moorings directly off the jetty.

It is under a 25-year licence agreement with the Tasmanian Government, which was renewed in November 2016 and carries an annual $5400 fee.

According to Wright, further development opportunities may include businesses, Airbnb or hospitality venues, subject to approval.

For some buyers it simply presents a perfect place to moor their boat.

When it comes to the price, Wright says he has “no idea”.

“Nothing has ever been done like this before,” he says.

But early indications are above $500,000, which Wright says is “not overly expensive” for a whole jetty in a pristine bay.

One of the six licences sold separately for $80,000 several years ago.

The jetty is up for grabs via an expressions of interest campaign that closes on November 29.