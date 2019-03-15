Raised arms expected at Axedale Tavern auction

The Axedale Tavern, near Bendigo in regional Victoria.

In a tough auction market there are few better ways to get a crowd willing to bend their arms than to sell a pub.

And while punters are more likely to be holding a glass than a cheque book, there’s still a chance for some spirited bidding as the Axedale Tavern goes under the hammer this weekend.

The country pub at 105 High St, Axedale, outside of Bendigo, has pulled plenty of interest, according to Ronald Young and Company agent Peter Moore.

Several buyers have arranged full inspections and eight contracts of sale have been sent out to punters so far, but he’s tipped there are more who have only shared their plans with the bottom of a glass.

“With a pub, a lot of the inspections are done blind,” Moore says.

“They just turn up and have a drink.”

The pub, which is “doing good numbers throughout the week” has attracted buyers keen to find a well-established business they could continue on with.

“There’s been a couple who have indicated that they, in the past, wanted to own it,” Moore says.

Dating back to 1885, the pub has been wetting whistles since it was a Cobb & Co stop over between Melbourne and Bendigo.

“And it’s still got the charm of the country pub,” Moore says.

“It still very much has the colonial Cobb & Co feel.”

A coffee shop, dining area, beer garden and two bars are part of the hotel.

The original stables are still out the back, and would lend themselves to a renovation.

Moore is working in conjunction with Max Brown Real Estate Group’s Kym Stinton for the auction at noon tomorrow.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Plenty of bent arms tipped for Axedale Tavern auction near Bendigo”.