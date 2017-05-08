Race on to buy Mornington Peninsula horse estate

A stunning 28ha horse-training property on the Mornington Peninsula is attracting attention from international horse owners, equine vets and local families.

Home to Jason Warren Racing Stables since 2010, Denistoun Park is just 12km from Balnarring Beach on the Mornington Peninsula, where thoroughbreds often train.

Lined with ornamental trees, the 28ha property features a 1650m grass track, a sand track and sand arena.

A viewing hut with cameras is also adjacent to the track.

There’s no need to rein in the number of people at the property either, with Denistoun Park including self-contained staff accommodation, plus owners and managers residences.

Australian Racing Hall of Fame inductee Lee Freedman has also had a hand in the property, training his horses at the property in the past.

RT Edgar Flinders sales agent Vicki Sayers describes the grounds as “delightful”, with wind protection and privacy for humans and equines alike.

“The Mornington Peninsula is a magic place to live and Denistoun Park is well positioned,” she says.

“What strikes me as extraordinary … is the sheer size of the barns and stables and the extent of the facilities.

“There’s a lovely area — a gazebo — where horse owners can be entertained and the stables are quite generously sized while the water supply is secured.”

The property also has a 60m training pool, along with 60 paddocks and 68 stables.

Sayers says the property suits family horse-lovers as well as professional trainers or equine business owners.

“There are so many different housing and rental options here,” she says.

“Mr Warren is offering to stay on the site and would lease back the property so someone could potentially live there and lease out the facilities for income-earning potential.

“Or a family who just like horses could rent out the barns and paddocks.

“We’ve also had inquiries about developing it into a health retreat.”

Sayers notes that an added bonus for horse owners and trainers is the nearby racecourses in Pakenham and Mornington, along with Peninsula Link.

“Mornington Racecourse is quite a prominent place on the Victorian racing calendar and the Peninsula Link makes a big difference to getting horses around and offers accessibility to Pakenham,” she said.

Denistoun Park is at 355 Balnarring Rd, Tuerong.

This article from Leader Newspapers was originally published as “Stable enterprise at training hot spot sparks international interest“.