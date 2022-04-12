Quirky entertainment venue with retro cafe, art gallery looking for new curators

Is it a vintage art gallery? Is it a retro cafe? Is it a workshop? When it comes to this property on 28 Tank Rd, Moonta, it’s an all-in-one.

Located just under two hours, northwest of Adelaide, Wrecks ‘N’ Relics is a must-see location for those visiting Moonta. It was also a recipient of the Silver Yorke Peninsula Tourism Award in 2021.

The quirky entertainment venue houses a retro cafe, a themed garden and a gallery of vintage automotive and marine memorabilia, lovingly put together by the owners.

Among their most popular items is ‘Nibbles’, a replica of a 6.5m great white shark that’s suspended over a jetty. It is also a big hit for photo-ops with visitors.

Collecting over decades, the owners have built a substantial collection, including unique art and furniture pieces. Wrecks ‘N’ Relics was put together to showcase the work and enable others to enjoy the collections.

The retro cafe features couches modelled out of classic cars and there’s a ‘junkyard’ dining area and replica of a fuel station complete with vintage gas pumps.

Having hosted the space for private functions as well as daily viewings, the property has been recently been put up for sale and is being presented to market by Tim Hosking of Harris Real Estate.

“It truly is a unique space and a labour of love by the vendors,” Mr Hosking said.

“They have found themselves overwhelmed with client bookings and having day jobs, they sadly had to turn away bookings.

“Realising that they could not commit to their dream, they are now heading a different direction.

“The main road location and the uniqueness of this business will draw customers from far and wide and it’s a good business opportunity for potential buyers.”

The property also includes a three-bedroom colonial cottage that has been renovated with a new kitchen in place.

Set on 1.21ha, the property also has a barn with bar and mezzanine with timber beams that adds to the rustic charm. There’s also a workshop that is currently being used to run a boat detailing business.

Price: Contact agent

Agent: Harris Real Estate, Tim Hosking 0419 168 989.