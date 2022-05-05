Queensland’s first hospital-hotel sold for whopper price

Queensland’s first hospital-hotel building has fetched a whopper price for its owners in a sign of continuing commercial demand in the face of an upswing in interest rates.

Built for $65m, the 10 storey building housing Westside Private Hospital and Essence Suites in Taringa, in Brisbane’s inner west, has changed hands between two Sydney-based fund management firms.

MORE: Majority of Aussies have interest rate war chests ready for RBA

Prize home lands mega price: “It was like I’d won the home twice”

Cooper Cronk lists townhouse for double what he paid during NRL heyday

Queensland Government records show Eureka Funds Management sold the property at 28 Morrow Street, Taringa to Centuria Prime Partnership for $95.91m in a multi-sale deal.

The agreement was struck on March 11 this year, with possession occurring just 20 days later.

Earlier reports show the building was created to house a short stay private hospital on lower levels, with 63 luxury suites and sky homes on upper levels. It was developed by Evans Long and Montserrat Hospital, based on an integrated health care model.

According to Westside, the hospital has over 50 practising specialists across 25 areas including clinical haematology, colorectal, dermatology and Mohs surgery, gastroenterology and endoscopy, general surgery, IVF, medical oncology and ophthalmology.

The luxury hotel facilities are managed as Essence Suites Taringa, located within the hospital with direct access to the hospital’s facilities and the nearby train station.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON TWITTER