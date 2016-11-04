Queensland farm a grape investment

Evergreen Farms in Queensland is for sale.

One of Australia’s largest horticultural operations, Evergreen Farms in Central Queensland, is expected to fetch more than $70 million after being listed for sale.

Located in Emerald, Evergreen Farms is a major supplier of Menindee Seedless, Flame Seedless and Crimson Seedless table grapes to wholesale agents that supply the supermarket giants, including Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and IGA, as well as a range of fresh food markets.

The farm, which comprises 5077ha across two adjoining properties, is considered a highly productive, commercial grade enterprise, which includes 403ha of planted table grapes and 29ha of planted lychees.

A further 353ha is developed and ready for planting, with possible uses including edible nuts, grapes, avocado, citrus and berries.

In addition, there are dryland and irrigated farming areas, and a flood margin licence to occupy 1230ha adjacent to Fairbairn Dam.

CBRE Agribusiness’ regional director Danny Thomas says the property represents an attractive opportunity to capitalise on Australia’s strengthening agricultural market.

“Australia’s fresh produce and grain industry is positioned for significant growth over the coming years, with Asian demand for safe, nutritious and fresh food continuing to increase,” he says.

“The recent free trade deals with China, South Korea, Japan and the ASEAN countries will further facilitate increased demand in this sector.”

Evergreen Farms is positioned to benefit from growth in exports, with its facilities and staff authorised by the Federal Government to distribute and inspect fresh produce on-farm for export.

The farm, which is located 10km from the Emerald city centre and is nestled between the Capricorn Highway, Fairbairn Dam and Nogoa River, was first established in 1999.

Over the ensuing 17 years, Pacific Century Group has invested more than $100 million to transform what was a cattle grazing block into an agricultural hub producing a wide variety of produce and grains.

The property also generates revenue from cattle fattening and agistment, as well as water trading.

CBRE Agribusiness’ senior consultant Geoff Warriner says Evergreen Farms represents an excellent opportunity to gain a presence in Australia’s agricultural industry.

“Evergreen Farms presents an attractive opportunity for industry participants, new and old, to enter or further expand into the agricultural sector.

“This property offers scale and diversity, with guaranteed highly secure water supply.”