Put your stamp on this historic postal building

THE old New Town Post Office building has hit the market for the first time in a decade.

Prominently located on the suburb’s main road, this property includes the original 1891 post office building and a sorting room at the rear dating back to 1920.

Crowther Richards managing director Neville Crowther described the historic New Town Post Office as a wonderful, well presented property.

“It retains its original character, alongside up-to-date commercial infrastructure,” he said.

“There is currently a cafe, an operational bed and breakfast and a multitude of other spaces.

“With its Mixed Use zoning, the property presents an amazing residential and/or commercial opportunity for the astute buyer.”

MORE: Golding’s Corner for sale for first time in over a century

SOLD: These dream homes are Tassie’s top sales of 2024 so far

At street level, No.176 New Town Rd is currently a fully equipped cafe with a commercial kitchen, which has recently been operational.

Mr Crowther said a new owner could walk in and commence business in a location that is well patronised by the local community and visitors to the on-site bed and breakfast.

Known as Assemblage, the upper floor art-themed B&B offers four beautiful, light-filled bedrooms plus bathrooms, a storeroom and a guest kitchen and dining room on the ground level.

The lower ground floor of this building has a storeroom and a double garage.

At the rear of the building is an undercover courtyard area, frequented by cafe customers and guests. There is rear access to the courtyard via a right of way from Valentine St.

MORE: Wedge House: 20ha sustainable King Island escape

45ha Cambridge Aerodrome seeking an eight-figure sale

The rear building is a stunning, spacious single room. It has windows on three sides, mountain views and a kitchenette. Stairs lead down to a bathroom and there is a small storeroom.

Mr Crowther said the commercial possibilities of this space are endless.

“But it could also be an amazing residential apartment,” he said.

Mr Crowther said the entire property is “beautifully presented”.

“It retains its original character, with polished floorboards throughout, original fireplaces, windows, doors and architraves,” he said.

“The buildings have fire sprinkler and smoke detection systems installed, a security system and internal computer cabling to all rooms.

This property, with all approvals in place, offers an amazing opportunity for anyone to operate their own businesses immediately, invest — or do both.”

No.176 New Town Rd, New Town is for sale by expressions of interest, closing on August 1 at 4pm. Contact Crowther Richards for details.