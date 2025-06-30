Pubs, theatres and entire ecosystems: Weird and wonderful properties for sale around Australia

A 1930s theatre, the ACT’s very own Kakadu, a rural saloon and an entire South Australian wetland.

These are just some of the more unusual and distinctly one-of-a kind listings on offer for buyers looking for a venture with something far from the norm.

Here are some of the more unusual buying opportunities currently on the market:

Own a sprawling ecosystem

Offered for sale to the public for the first time is a rare and sustainable wetland ecosystem in the small South Australian town of Paringa.

The 18.58ha site is set along the banks of the Murray River and is a sanctuary for Australian wildlife.

It spans two titles with approval for existing multiple dwellings on one lot.

Sales agent Noah Bonnici from Refined Real Estate said there had been a lot of buyer interest in the rare offering.

“It’s not for everyone. It’s for someone that is looking for something like this,” he said.

“I’ve got all those big travel companies looking into it, for facilities… cabins, groups like that.

“You can’t develop it, so it’s not a development site. It is flood plains – so it is unique.”

The second freehold title is advertised as having scope for development subject to approvals, and could be transformed into a glamping retreat or an eco-tourism accommodation.

Lock 5 Road, Paringa, 145 Lock 5 Road, Paringa in on the market via an Expressions of Interest campaign, with a price guide of $5 million plus.

A local icon

Described as one of the scenic route to the Yarra Valley’s most iconic properties, the former Watsons Creek Antique Store and Café has been listed for sale for the third time in more than 105 years.

Set on a big 7789sqm site, the property includes a licenced café, a four bedroom residence, as well as a two bedroom bed and breakfast, and an art gallery.

Sales agent Aaron Yeats from Jellis Craig North East said the property’s multiple revenue streams made it a unique opportunity, and with no other businesses nearby, it was a popular hub for locals.

“The property was originally built by the Board of Works for the completion of the name of the Sugar Loaf Dam,” he said.

It then became a service station and later an antique store.

The café was an original roadhouse, and often hosts weddings and functions, while the contemporary art gallery has been constructed of rustic second hand timbers, old warehouse trusses and second-hand galvanised iron.

765 Eltham Yarra Glen Road, Watsons Creek is on the market in the vicinity of $2.4 million to $2.6 million.

Endless opportunities await

Described as Canberra’s very own Kakadu, Ginninderra Falls is a former tourist destination comprising a mix of residential, retail, resort, eco-tourism and environmental zoning.

Hitting the market for the first time in four decades via an Expressions of Interest campaign, the property has scope for the future new owner to develop the site, or open it to the public again.

Spanning 55.73ha, it is located half an hour from the Canberra International Airport, and features waterfalls, scenic walking tracks, as well as Murrumbidgee River and Ginninderra Creek frontages.

Historically, the listing states it is “Canberra’s second most visited tourism destination (to the War Memorial).”

One time bank building

This circa 1926 former Bank of NSW building in regional Tenterfield, which has served as a residential property and commercial premises, has hit the market for $899,000.

Described in its listing as a “substantial two storey masonry building of a classical symmetrical design typical of banks built in its era,” the property includes a board room, three private offices, an open plan work area, and what has been dubbed the “strong room” aka the original bank vault.

Vineyard, provincial home and accommodation in one

Located half an hour from McLaren Vale, the picturesque Saint-Clar Estate at 71 Davis Road, Macclesfield, includes a Provincial style home, studio accommodation, a guest house and a 24ha vineyard that produces award-winning wines.

With approximately 64,000 vines across ten grape varieties, Saint-Clar Estate has an international and national reputation.

“It’s part of the Adelaide Hills heartland where it’s recognized as producing premium quality fruit,” sales agent Chris Weston of Weston Properties said.

“The vineyard itself, is in very good heart.

“There is an excellent water supply, in the Adelaide Hills region, there’s no shortage of underground water.”

The three bedroom, three ensuite cottage has been used as an accommodation offering, and is popular for guests attending events at the adjoining Longview Estate.

The estate is on the market for $5.3 million.

Historical theatre

A chance to own a historical landmark in the Melbourne suburb of Preston is up for grabs with the listing of the landmark, Rivoli Theatre.

Built in 1936, the once-in-a-generation opportunity is set on an 860sqm corner lot with a 25 metre frontage across four titles.

With much of its authentic hallmarks intact, the building includes original timber flooring, a mezzanine level and projector room, a grand foyer, a stage, and three ground floor rooms.

Above the theatre is a two bedroom apartment that could suit an owner-occupier, or could be a short-term rental option.

Opportunities abound for the building’s new lease of life, with possibilities including a boutique residential development, subject to approvals, or an art gallery, music or events venue, cinema, or a retail or hospitality venue.

71 – 75 Gilbert Road, Preston is listed for sale with an asking price of $3,000,000 to $3,300,000.

Rural saloon seeking new owner

A quirky castle is among the properties at Kick Start Saloon in rural Queensland.

The 15ha property at 157 Running Creek Road, Oakenden, features a restaurant, commercial kitchen and bar, a cottage, guest accommodation, and a big storage shed.

Set amongst native timber bushland with rainforest scrub, a creek, hills and space to run a cattle and horses, the Kickstart Saloon is nestled in the heart of the property.

Motorcycle themed memorabilia adorns the main bar and the four alfresco dining areas have the capacity to accommodate more than 300 people.

The property is priced at offers over $990,000.