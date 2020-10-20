Pub rent battle destined for courtroom

The long-running stoush between the country’s largest listed pub landlord ALE Property and its tenant, the Woolworths-backed ALH, is back on despite appearing to have been settled in September.

The pair have disagreed on rent increases that ALE claims are due on a series of pubs it owns in its $1bn empire which came up for review in 2018.

ALH, a unit of Endeavour, which is 85.4%-owned by Woolworths, with the remainder held by billionaire Bruce Mathieson, looked to have won out in September as the landlord was awarded only limited increases.

But now ALE has run to the Supreme Court of Victoria, seeking declarations that rent determinations on 19 Victorian venues are not binding on the parties.

Court documents show the properties where the landlord is questioning the rents include the Bayswater Hotel, the Boundary Hotel, the Ferntree Gully Hotel, the Sandbelt Hotel and the Sandringham Hotel, as well as a series of other suburban pubs.

The landlord is taking issue with valuations issued by Knight Frank and arguing about the methods used to determine the pub valuations.