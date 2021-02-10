Provence in West Gippsland flower farm a slice of French countryside

A floral sanctuary offering a slice of Provence only 10 minutes from Warragul in Gippsland has been dubbed the ultimate tree change.

The 1.01ha property at 101 Warragul Leongatha Road

, Ellinbank is surrounded by fields of lavender, dahlias, roses and ­peonies, with ­secluded romantic seating areas across the grounds.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has been listed with $1.2m price hopes.

Harcourts Warragul’s John Rowe said the block was used by the vendor as a residence and flower farm, but it had potential to grow further into a successful “agritourism” venture. “The views are amazing,” Mr Rowe said.

“The colour from the gardens grabs you. The vendor has spent years establishing it and now someone can take it to the next level.”

He said the lifestyle property presented opportunities for a buyer to use the fresh cut flowers as a business or to host Devonshire tea events, picnics, garden walks and workshops.

“There’s plenty of scope for weddings or bus trips of people coming up from Melbourne,” Mr Rowe said.

“It’s also just a great rural ­retreat for anyone after a change of lifestyle.”

The home has been styled to represent “elegant country living” with high ceilings in the living and dining room, while the kitchen with stainless steel appliances ­features sweeping views of rolling green hills.

An idyllic garden outlook over the rose boulevard can also be enjoyed from the bedrooms.

There’s also a kitchen garden that gives the owner space to grow leafy greens, herbs and vegetables.

Mr Rowe said the property’s 12.4x11m shed could be a space for hobbies, storage or to run an ­additional small business.

He said Ellinbank was known for its farming district with “rich red to chocolate volcanic soil”, in ­addition to its “rural but not ­remote” setting.

“The location is very good, too, being just near Warragul and only an hour and a quarter from Melbourne,” he said.

“Land here is very sought after as far as farming land goes, with a lot of flower, spud, dairy and beef farms in the area.”

The property has its own Instagram page @provenceinwestgippsland and is for private sale.

