Proposed Chinese tourist park in Healesville hits market

A Healesville landholding with plans for a Chinese tourist park is on the market for $8.8 million, awaiting a buyer to turn the proposal into reality.

The “Healesville Mandarin” group is selling the 41ha site at 11 Maroondah Hwy following the death of project spearhead Michel Wu about four years ago.

Wu bought the land in 1988 for $1.45 million.

Wu, from China, moved to Melbourne with his wife Liliane in 1974 and “fell in love” with Healesville, a 1989 story in local newspaper Mountain Views says.

He told the paper he and Liliane made Healesville their home, later kicking off the Mandarin Tourism Project.

“It is my dream to see this all come true,” Wu said of the venture, which was to feature a five-star hotel and conference centre to be called “Mountain Dream” and a Chinese village component named “Healesville Mandarin”.

The Chinese Government was “warmly interested” in the project, he told Mountain Views at the time.

Director of selling agency Barry Plant Healesville, Jenny Webb says Wu had been seeking backers for the project, but sadly never got to realise his dream.

“The others involved (including Liliane) have decided they’d like to provide an opportunity for someone else to transform the vision of a major Yarra Valley tourism facility into reality,” she said.

Webb says plans for the tourism project were drawn up by an architect and landscaper.

They allowed for hotel/motel accommodation, self contained villas, convention facilities including meeting rooms, a restaurant, chapel, Chinese landscaped gardens, shops and car parking.

“Depending on the design, the operator, how it is marketed and what the local council will allow, potential visitors could include both or either of the international and domestic tourism market,” Ms Webb said.

She says Yarra Ranges Council is aware of the plans and happy to discuss them with potential purchasers, as the site’s zoning encouraged a tourism project.

Australian and international property developers are expected to express interest in the site, which has sweeping views of nearby mountain ranges and two road frontages, and is close to Healesville Sanctuary, the township and wineries.

“It may also suit international groups wishing to establish a foothold in the world renowned Yarra Valley as part of an international chain, or tourism operators from overseas looking to develop their own facilities,” Webb says.

“The Yarra Valley is world renowned for its beauty, tourism, wines, and produce, and this is a great location from which to enjoy that.”

"The Yarra Valley is world renowned for its beauty, tourism, wines, and produce, and this is a great location from which to enjoy that."