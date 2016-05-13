Propertylink picks off $135m Charter Hall portfolio

One of the eight industrial properties Propertylink bought from Charter Hall.

Commercial real estate manager Propertylink has bought eight industrial properties from Charter Hall for a combined $135.3 million.

The company bought the properties, spread across four states, for its Propertylink Australian Industrial Partnership II Fund on a yield of 8.7%.

The portfolio comprised four Victorian properties in Derrimut and Tullamarine, one in Mt Druitt, New South Wales, two Queensland properties in Brisbane and Meeandah, and one in Edinburgh, South Australia.

Among the properties’ blue-chip tenants are the Victorian Government, Toll (Japan Post Group), MTU Detroit Diesel/Penske Group, Schenker Australia and Fastline International.

Propertylink chief operating officer Stuart Dawes says the portfolio ticked a lot of boxes for the PAIP II fund, which launched in September last year with target of acquiring $700 million in assets.