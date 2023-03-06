realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Prominent Lakemba real estate office to be sold for the first time in over 45 years

News
Sam Murden
First published 06 March 2023, 12:00am
66 Haldon St, Lakemba NSW

66 Haldon St, Lakemba NSW

A prominent real estate site in Sydney’s West has been listed for commercial sale for the first time in over 45 years.

The two-storey shop at 66 Haldon St sits in the heart of Lakemba Village and used to be occupied by Andy Palumbo Real Estate which had over 4,000 properties under management.

The real estate office occupied over 290 sqm of zoned land and benefited from rear lane access with lockup garage parking for four cars.

The commercial listing has a price guide of over $3.5m

The commercial listing has a price guide of over $3.5m

Located within 150 metres of Lakemba Train Station, the property has the potential to be repositioned or developed.

Lakemba Village is considered one of the busiest retail villages in Sydney, with a range of food, fashion, medical, or allied retail use nearby.

Andy Palumbo passed away in May last year, resulting in the operations being wound down.
MORE:
A-lister Byron home up for grabs
Celebrity cook’s great waterfront home swap
Sam Burgess’ south Sydney home for sale

The property will be auctioned off on the 31st March

The property will be auctioned off on the 31st March

Mr Palumbo’s family have opted to divest the asset to be considered by an incoming buyer.

The listing is being managed by the Colliers team of James Cowan, Jordan McConnell, and Nick Estephen with a price over $3.5m.

The property had been occupied for 45 years by Palumbo Real Estate.

The property had been occupied for 45 years by Andy Palumbo Real Estate.

“There have been only four arm’s length sale campaigns along Haldon St Lakemba in the past five years, representing a severe undersupply of available stock in one of Sydney’s most active and trafficked retail precincts,” Colliers Director James Cowan said.

Lakemba village is one of the busiest shopping centres in Sydney

Lakemba village is one of the busiest shopping centres in Sydney

“The asset lends itself to a wide variety of potential uses and we believe there will be strong interest from owner occupiers and investors. This will be coupled with developer interest given the large land size, sizeable floor space ratio and surrounding precedence,” Mr McConnell said.

The Lakemba property will head for sale via public auction on the 30th March.

    Related Articles

    News

    Sydney’s CBD left behind as Parramatta and Newcastle punch above their weight

    Sydney’s CBD left behind as Parramatta and Newcastle punch above their weight

    Market Insights

    School’s In: students driving development wave

    School’s In: students driving development wave

    Market Insights

    The future of work: How evolving skills are reshaping housing preferences

    The future of work: How evolving skills are reshaping housing preferences
    Related Articles

    News

    Sydney’s CBD left behind as Parramatta and Newcastle punch above their weight

    Sydney’s CBD left behind as Parramatta and Newcastle punch above their weight

    Market Insights

    School’s In: students driving development wave

    School’s In: students driving development wave

    Market Insights

    The future of work: How evolving skills are reshaping housing preferences

    The future of work: How evolving skills are reshaping housing preferences
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.