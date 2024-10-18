Prominent corner site in Barwon Heads ripe for redevelopment

A prominent corner site labelled the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Barwon Heads’ town centre offers a fresh development opportunity in the Bellarine Peninsula holiday spot.

The rare 1338sq m landholding at 5-7 Bridge Rd has come to market for the first time in decades on the roundabout that marks the entrance to Hitchcock Ave.

The chance to transform the one-time mechanic’s garage with a new large scale commercial and/or residential project is expected to underpin interest.

RELATED: Four shops, apartment offers upside in Anglesea

Next step for Geelong CBD landmark

Custom Neon founder buyers into Newtown business park

Maxwell Collins, Geelong agent Nick Lord is handling the expression of interest campaign.

He said the neighbouring IGA supermarket redevelopment and other nearby boutique shopfronts topped with high-end apartments provided an indication of the kind of development that would suit the site.

“It’s a unique opportunity for someone to develop a key site in Barwon Heads that has been held for a very long time,” Mr Lord said.

“And when you see the changing streetscape in Barwon Heads it’s probably an opportunity that there’s not really a lot of now.

“There’s obviously a couple of sites but they have got to come to market. They are very rare, tightly held, so when the opportunity comes up we see there is generally healthy interest.”

The Commercial 1 zoned property is set on two titles with two street frontages offering high foot traffic and visibility.

It’s within walking distance of the Barwon River and sits on the main thoroughfare for vehicles travelling between Ocean Grove just over bridge and Geelong.

“It will probably be the most iconic site in Barwon Heads once someone develops it, given that most people go down Hitchcock Ave and turn left to go to Ocean Grove,” Mr Lord said.

“We see what has happened in Torquay and Lorne, and all the other coastal markets. Barwon Heads has obviously transitioned a lot over the past 20 years and this is the jewel in the crown on the corner.”

Expressions of interest close on November 13.