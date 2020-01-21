Primewest buys up WA shopping centre and office tower

The John Bond-led Primewest has snapped up an office block and a shopping centre in Western Australia in deals worth $65m in total as it buys fresh assets that will add to its $4 billion property funds empire.

The funds manager, that listed in December, plans to explore the potential to develop residential buildings on the sites it picked up, flagging an expansion of its exposure to apartments.

Primewest is already in a joint venture with Iris Residential in Perth for a mixed-use project with 153 apartments above a neighbourhood centre.

“That’s our first exposure to residential … as we go on we will do more of it,” Primewest executive chairman Bond says.

“We’ve got a number of shopping centres that are amenable to residential development,” he said. “We will be working through those and seeing what value we can unlock as we go.”

Bond says that if they are on Primewest sites, the company will think about undertaking the projects, but this will be handled on a deal-by-deal basis.