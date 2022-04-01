Premium McLaren Vale winery Shingleback is up for sale

Premium McLaren Vale winery Shingleback has hit the market with bids in the $30m range expected.

The family-owned winery, run by brothers John and Kym Davey, is expected to generate strong interest, sitting as it does in the heart of McLaren Vale surrounded by producers including d’Arenberg, Dowie Doole, Oliverhill and Paxton Winery.

The brothers started the winery in 1998 on land which had been farmed by their grandfather since 1957, and built it up to annual sales of 100,000 dozen selling mainly across Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand.

Shingleback also has distribution across Dan Murphy’s owner Endeavour Group for key products.

The 112ha sustainably managed estate is planted predominantly with shiraz and cabernet sauvignon, with smaller plantings including chardonnay, fiano, mataro, tempranillo, grenache, graciano and touriga nacional.

The wines include the Davey Estate Single Vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz which featured in James Halliday’s Top 100 – 20 reds under $40, while wines such as the Unedited Shiraz range up to $80 per bottle.

Presented to market by Toby Langley of Langley & Co Advisors, the award-winning estate also has a rustic and historic tasting room with a separate restaurant.

“It’s a premium property and it has already generated a lot of interest,” Mr Langley said.

Expressions of interest close on May 6.

– with additional inputs by Jagmeeta Joy.