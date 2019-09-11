Prahran’s former Jacques Reymond restaurant to entertain offers

The stunning property at 78 Williams Rd in Prahran.

Elton John, Michael Schumacher, Cliff Richard and Kylie Minogue have all dined within its walls.

But now the home of Prahran’s renowned Jacques Reymond restaurant is set to spark interest for more than just its exquisite menu.

The heritage-listed property at 78 Williams Rd is for sale.

“Home to renowned Jacques Reymond restaurant for decades, and host to a slew of celebrity diners, this magnificent Victorian mansion offers rich history and endless charm,” Colliers International’s Guy Wells says.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of Melbourne’s most recognisable buildings and influence the next chapter of this iconic property’s outstanding story.”

The property, located on the eastern side of Williams Road, in the heart of Prahran boasts a heritage facade, expansive rooms, abundant natural light and high-quality improvements.

Long known as a master of French cuisine, Reymond retired and closed the doors to the venue more than five years ago.

It has operated as Woodland House ever since, retaining a reputation with high-end diners.

Wells says it offers a range of potential uses in the future.

“There is scope to convert back to residential, continue as a restaurant or hospitality venue, or to re-purpose for medical, education or commercial uses,” he says.

Originally constructed as one of two identical residences, the house was built in the 1880s as a wedding gift to the owner’s daughter.

“The property would suit conversion back to a grand residential property taking advantage of the high ceilings, large land holding and surrounding proximity to prestigious schools, major arterials, parklands and retail amenity,” Wells says.

The two-storey, Victorian-style mansion has been home to fine dining, award-winning restaurants since the mid-20th century.

“Considering the grand nature of the property and the multiple frontages, there is also an opportunity to develop premium apartments to take advantage of the location and heritage appeal,” Wells says.

It is located close to the Avenue Hospital, Chapel St nightlife and Armadale’s High St boutiques.

The property is for sale via expressions of interest closing on Wednesday October 9.