‘Powerhouse’: Blue ribbon farm’s first time for sale in 70 years

BLUE ribbon Tasmanian estate and lamb production powerhouse Logan is for sale for the first time in over 70 years.

Owned by the Peltzer family, the 2683ha irrigated and dryland cropping and grazing operation at Evandale includes 602ha of centre pivot irrigation, large catchment dams (2200 megalitre capacity), with an additional 600 megalitre water licence.

A standout feature of the property is the entirely gravity-fed irrigation system, with a network of strategically placed dams, optimising efficiency by eliminating the requirement for pumping.

Owner Michael Peltzer said irrigated white clover and brassicas are grown as fodder for Logan’s high-performance composite prime lamb flock.

“We achieve weight gains of up to 430g/head/day in lambs on the irrigated fodder crops, and the ewes are highly efficient,” he said.

“We join at seven months of age and this year had only 4 per cent dry in the maidens and 1.4 per cent in the mixed age ewes.

“Our pasture fed, antibiotic-free lamb is sold throughout Australia as part of the Coles Graze Tasmanian Grassfed Lamb brand, and we have an alternative processing plant just 20 minutes away.”

In 2021 the Peltzer family — Angus, his sister Clare and their parents, Michael and Julie — installed the first Perkinz ShearMaster shearing shed in Australia, a New Zealand product designed as a race system that delivers sheep to the shearer, rather than the backbreaking tradition of shearers physically moving sheep to their stands.

The five-stand ShearMaster shed with 1100 head capacity has increased throughput by 20 per cent and shortened shearing times, Angus said, and sits alongside undercover yards used for weighing, drafting, and drenching.

Other infrastructure includes 240 ton of silo storage, a 70 ton fertiliser bunker, and a 10-bay Zincalume shed with a concrete floor.

Logan’s 1880s homestead features a traditional English garden with a spectacular entrance avenue of 130 oak trees, all more than 100-years-old.

There are five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and multiple living areas.

The homestead features expansive vistas across the Rose Rivulet and associated waterfalls, Jeffries Creek and surrounding rural land.

The property also includes four dwellings, a shearers quarters and a hunting lodge.

Clare Peltzer said her family is proud of what they’ve achieved at the property.

“It is time for our family to move on,” she said.

“We’ve developed Logan a lot, we’re very proud of that, and there is still scope for further development on the property.”

LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said Logan would suit domestic and international corporate farming groups or institutional investors, as well as landholders seeking expansion opportunities, and high net worth individuals looking to secure a showpiece asset.

Mr Thomas said properties of this scale rarely came to market in the tightly held Evandale district.

“Logan has only had three owners since it was first settled in the early 1800s, and the Peltzer family — who have been custodians since the 1950s — have developed it into a very successful and progressive prime lamb operation,” he said.

“Given Logan’s highly secure water, fertile soils and excellent climatic conditions, the property could lend itself to a broad spectrum of agricultural pursuits including intensive cropping, horticulture, grazing and dairying.”

Logan is for sale by expression of interest closing September 12, contact LAWD for details.