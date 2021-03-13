Portarlington Road: Developers seeking medical centre deal for Newcomb property

Owners of a prominent site in Geelong’s eastern suburbs has launched a bid to build a medical centre.

The owners of the 1474sq m property at 2-4 Portarlington Road, Newcomb, are seeking expressions of interest to build the medical centre and lease it to medical practitioners, or to sell the land outright for redevelopment.

RELATED: Eleven Geelong price records fall since January



Inside Boost Juice founder’s $11m Fairhaven beach house

The roadblock to a $2m bayside Geelong sale

The original house at the corner of Boundary Road was demolished last week, to be replaced with a large sign on the flattened site.

Gartland Property, Geelong agent Adam Farrell said the Furnari family was promoting the potential development.

“The owner is putting it out there for any medical, allied health, dental practitioners, or vets, to build them purpose-built building to lease.

“He’s not got plans to build something specific, he will build to someone’s specifications.”

Mr Farrell said several parties in the medical field had already made inquiries about the property.

“What they will do is build a facility to anyone’s specification in the medical or veterinary industries. He’s happy to sell the block of land as well to someone.

“It’s a prominent site, especially now the house has been bowled over.”

The owners acquired the property at an auction last September for $826,000.

It has 47m frontage to Portarlington Road, 30m to Boundary Road and a separate right of way access from Boundary Road.

The land is designated as a neighbourhood residential zone, where a medical centre is a permitted use.