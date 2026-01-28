Popular Adelaide pub and brewhouse Mismatch Brewery sells

A popular pub and brewhouse known as the Adelaide home of Mismatch Brewing Co has sold after almost a year on the market.

Both the freehold and leasehold for the Whitmore Square venue, Mismatch Brewery, at 317 Morphett St were listed for sale in April last year.

The online listing indicates it sold in mid-January for an undisclosed price, but it is not clear whether that included both the freehold and leasehold.

Prospective buyers were offered the two-storey venue that spans 866sqm of building area on a 485sqm block, as well as its brewing equipment.

Mismatch Brewing Co is understood to be the current tenant but it announced on social media earlier in the year that it would keep its Whitmore Square doors closed in 2026.

The business said it was “unfortunate” but urged patrons to “keep your eyes peeled” for a future announcement.

“We want to thank each and every one of our customers for supporting us over the years and for all the good times had in the venue,” the brewery said in a social media post.

“You’ll be seeing us pop up again soon so keep your eyes peeled but for now we are returning to our home in the Adelaide Hills.”

Most of Mismatch’s beers were made at Lot 100, its Adelaide Hills base, but some were brewed on site.

The brewhouse opened in 2022, after Mismatch took over Sparkke at the Whitmore Hotel.

A syndicate of prominent South Australian and interstate publicans led by former Carlton & United Breweries chief executive Peter Filipovic acquired Mismatch last year as part of a $7.2m deal that also included the 78 Degrees and Hills Cider brands.

The were purchased following the collapse of its former owner, ASX-listed Mighty Craft.

Selling agent Rob Williamson of Savills Adelaide was contacted for comment.