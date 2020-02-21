‘Pod’ accommodation in spotlight as Event buys Jucy Snooze

Event Hospitality & Entertainment has dived into the budget accommodation sector, buying 50% of a New Zealand ­accommodation disrupter, the pod-hotel group Jucy Snooze.

Under the joint venture, Jucy Snooze will be the first budget-­accommodation brand to join the Event group, adding to Event’s portfolio of hotels and resorts across Australia and New Zealand, including Rydges, QT and the Atura brand.

Jucy Snooze sells micro-­accommodation in the form of unique capsule-style sleeping pods, along with shared, private, ensuite and family rooms.

The self-contained Snooze Pods were custom-designed following extensive research into the specific needs of the budget-conscious traveller.

The pods feature a privacy blind, USB charging port, luggage storage locker, power supply, lighting, temperature control, Wi-Fi connection and linen.

Jucy Snooze entered the ­accommodation market in 2012 and now sports locations in Christchurch and Queenstown, while a new Auckland property is due to open mid next year.

