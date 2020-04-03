PM urges commercial landlords to show rental mercy during coronavirus

Landlords are being urged to work with their tenants.

Scott Morrison has warned commercial landlords they will be looking for new tenants in a “very bad market six months from now” if they fail to show rental mercy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister urged landlords to renegotiate rental agreements ahead of new national guidelines to be discussed in the bipartisan national cabinet on Friday.

The federal government and state premiers will consider measures to encourage commercial landlords to provide rental relief to businesses in financial stress.

“I would urge landlords and tenants to work this out. They’re going to need each other on the other side,” Mr Morrison said.

“I tell you what the great incentive for a landlord is: if that tenant goes bust and can’t pay rent. Then they’ve got no one paying rent and they’ll be looking for a tenant in a very bad market six months from now.

“So my advice to landlords is: sit down with your tenants and work it out.”