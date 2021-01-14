Plans for 25hours Sydney hotel on Oxford Street revealed

Sydney’s famous Oxford Street is set for a revitalisation thanks to the announcement of a 105-room hotel.

25hours Hotel Sydney will be located in the heritage building of 1-11 Oxford St in Paddington, which first opened as the West’s Olympia Theatre in 1911 and sits at the intersection of Oxford St and South Dowling St.

Constructed over 5,500sqm, the hotel will have a rooftop bar that overlooks Oxford St, Sydney’s east and the harbour, a restaurant, a cafe, fitness centre and central courtyard used to host live events.

There are currently 13 25hours hotels across nine cities spread throughout the world, with plans for a Melbourne hotel announced last year.

The owner and developer, CEBH, has commissioned award-winning Australian architecture firm Tonkin Zulaikha Greer to design the Hotel.

“25hours will be a hotel characterised by personality and charming, relaxed service, enriching Oxford Street and the city’s culinary and bar scene,” said Wayne Chivas of CEBH.

Simon McGrath, the CEO of Accor Pacific, said the building and location have enormous potential.

“The open areas such as the rooftop bar and the central courtyard will allow us to truly

bring our new hospitality concept to life,” he said.

Construction will commence in early 2021, with the hotel ready to open at the end of 2022.