Plan to boost car parking at North Hobart eatery strip

A proposal that would add another 350 car parks for the congested North Hobart restaurant strip can be revealed by the Mercury.

On Tuesday night, Alderman Marti Zucco’s notice of motion for the Hobart City Council’s finance and governance committee meeting calling for the council to immediately pursue expressions of interest for the Condell Place carpark was accepted.

In July last year, North Hobart businesses and residents were left frustrated after the council rejected calls for an expressions of interest for the carpark at the rear of the Elizabeth St strip to be transformed into a multi-level residential block and expanded car park lot to ease the traffic congestion around the area.

There had been two informal approaches to the council, from separate developers, seeking to submit proposals for development of the carpark.

But, at a closed council meeting, aldermen instead asked for another report and a parking plan for North Hobart.

It can be revealed that one of the informal approaches came from Qapital Investments director Quinten Villanueva.

“However, at that time I was informed a bid could not be accepted and the council had resolved a tender process would happen in the future,” he told the Mercury.

Villanueva says his proposal includes an extra 344 car spaces and a level of commercial retail space.

“I saw the development of this space as an opportunity to develop something that encouraged people to get out there and get active and bust some of the congestion in the CBD despite it being a carpark,” he says.

“Our model is not only more sustainable than your typical carpark, it also takes advantage of Hobart City Council’s investment in bicycle infrastructure by encouraging people to park and ride into the city, through our free onsite bicycle storage.

“The traders and patrons of North Hobart have been crying out for something like this for many years. It is time they got what they desperately need, so that this iconic precinct can continue to grow and thrive.”

Principal architect Simon Linardi says the development is designed to be a mixed-use, flexible piece of infrastructure “that can contribute to public life in a number of ways”.

North Hobart Traders Association president John Kelly says the group welcomes the proposal as something to take the discussion forward.

“It looks great and ticks a lot of boxes, not just extra car parking, but it’s green and sustainable,” he says.

“This is all at the developer’s cost too, so it’s not cost the council a red cent so at the very least they should be having a discussion about it and that’s what the EOI process would do.”

The notice of motion for an expressions of interest process for Condell Place will go to the full council on Monday night.

