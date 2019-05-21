Pitt Street hotel to have sloping ‘green waterfall’

A new hotel on Sydney’s Pitt Street will feature a sloping roof that looks more like a nature reserve than a CBD building.

The hotel, owned by the Intercontinental Hotels Group and to be branded under its Voco franchise, will feature a steep slope to its roof, with landscaping that is being labelled as a “green waterfall”.

According to ArchitectureAU, the roof is intended to be a visual extension of Belmore Park across the road.

Visitors staying on the upper levels of the Voco hotel will living amongst the greenery, with artist images of the hotel showing balconies cut into the steep green facade.

The 17-storey, wedge-shaped tower is slated to open in 2020 and will have 301 rooms, a restaurant, bar and gym.

The site is currently home to an at-grade car park, and was originally to be developed as a Holiday Inn, before Intercontinental Hotels Group announced last week that it would instead proceed under its more upmarket Voco brand.